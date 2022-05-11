Not long after a renowned lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Afe Babalola, created a buzz by calling for an interim national government, another Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Robert Clarke, has called for an arrangement that will enable President Muhammadu Buhari to serve for an extra six months to give him time enough to address the country’s nagging security challenges.

Addressing a press conference in Ado-Ekiti last month, Babalola had made a case for the postponement of the 2023 general elections and that an interim government should be constituted to manage the affairs of the country, draft a new constitution and organise the next round of elections.

In his opinion, the legal luminary said that there was the need to develop what he described as a new-look peoples constitution. He further asserted that politics has become a lucrative enterprise in Nigeria; and that any election that holds under the present scenario will end up producing “transactional and recycled leaders” with no ability to turn things around.

As should be expected, Nigerians, from across the social and political spectrum, condemned Babalola’s suggestions and insisted that his position amounted to a skewed logic and should be disregarded forthwith. As a newspaper, we share the view by most Nigerians and hence believe Babalola’s proposal is not only preposterous, but also utterly disgusting rabidly unhealthy.

Strangely enough, another legal luminary, Clarke, is up with a similar call for an extension of President Buhari’s tenure. In his opinion, with less than a year to the 2023 elections, there was not enough time to address the security challenges the nation is presently plagued with.

Clarke noted that the 1999 Constitution provided the President the power to extend his tenure for six months in the first instance if conditions were not ripe for an election. The authors of the constitution, it must be noted, in making that provision, did not have in mind the contrived scenario that is playing out.

The legal luminary went on to posit that, “The Constitution provides that the President can stay longer than eight years. I have always said it. It is in the Constitution. If the situation in which we’re in now continues, and it is impossible to vote in the 2023 elections, the Constitution says if a situation persists, the President can stay. Given all the insurgencies, kidnappings, and Boko Haram, I do not think in these areas of Nigeria, we can have a good election”.

Like Babalola’s treatise, we believe the advice from Clarke, even though rooted in the constitution, is not in the best interest of the nation and so should not be contemplated at all. For one, like Babalola’s call for Interim National Government, Clarke’s suggestion for an extension of the Buhari tenure on the ground of insecurity is pedestrian and the premise, from which it was derived, unknown to logic.

The Buhari administration assumed power on the premise of combating corruption, resetting the nation’s economy and tackling the monstrous insecurity that forced most Nigerians into losing hope and faith in the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Almost eight years after assuming office, insecurity, which the All Progressives Congress (APC) used as a launchpad to kick out the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration, has not been any better. Killings have become the new normal with bandits, kidnappers and terrorists making life a living hell for Nigerians.

It is not just the security situation, which has obviously plummeted, the nation’s economy has not fared any better. The exchange rate of naira to the dollar has been alarmingly high, cost of doing business is on an upward trajectory, and poverty level spiraling even as more Nigerians are without work or even worse than they were in the PDP years.

It is alarming that under this worrisome situation where the government is seemingly overwhelmed, a legal luminary will, hiding under the fact that the 1999 constitution guarantees it, suggests the extension of this administration.

There is no contesting the fact that the security situation and indeed the duo of economy and anti-graft war, which formed the fulcrum of Buhari’s campaign promises, have not recorded any remarkable improvement in the last eight years. There is clearly nothing to suggest that a tenure extension under whatever guise, can make any difference.

This being the case, we view Clarke’s logic as skewed, ill-advised and should be ignored. Gratifying enough, the President himself had, in response to these outlandish viewpoints, said that, as a Moslem, he swore on the Quran to serve for eight years and nothing will make him go back on that.

As reassuring as this is, we are compelled by past experience to urge the president and indeed, his handlers, to give deaf ears to this type of puerile suggestion, which has the tendency to plunge the nation into deeper chaos. The idea, the thought of it, is pernicious just as the Obasanjo third term madness. Nigerians, we all, owe ourselves and posterity the duty of shooting this weird uninvited postulation down before it grows wings.w