By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure, ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti, Obinna Ogbonnaya, Abakaliki, KALU EZIYI, Umuahia, INNEH BARTH, Asaba, PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City,

Amid calls by some northern elders and pressure groups on them to return to the North, Fulani herdsmen in the southern part of the country have said they prefer to remain in the region to ply their legitimate businesses.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP Friday, the herders said despite the lingering disputes and attacks, they were not ready to leave their settlements in the South they grew up to recognize as their home.

They argued that they have lived all their lives peacefully in the South and were involved in intermarriage with the host communities before some criminal herders came to tarnish their image and put them at loggerheads with the host communities.

The herdsmen who spoke in separate interviews with LEADERSHIP Friday said cattle bandits, castle rustlers and Boko Haram terrorists have destroyed their businesses and it would be disastrous for them to go back to the North where their cattle are not safe.

The recent disputes and clashes between some Fulani herdsmen and their host communities in some South West states had compelled some of the leaders and youths in the North to call for the return of the Fulanis to the North.

But in Ondo State, it was observed that there is nothing to suggest the return of herdsmen to the North despite the challenges of lack of trust between them and their host communities and the quit order of the state government to vacate forest reserves.

Some of them who spoke with LEADERSHIP Friday said they would certainly go back home one day, but at least not in the short-term.

One of them who identified himself as Iliayasu Ahmed said, “When I think about returning home, I remind myself of what may likely happen to my business here.

“I also remind myself of others who tried to return to their villages and were not making any income to sustain themselves and their large family members. I have no plan for now, but perhaps one day. ”

Another herdsman based in the Oke-Aro area of Akure, the state capital, Alhaji Adamu Garba, noted that since he is into a legal business, he has nothing to worry about.

He said, “We have been here for long. I am no longer a stranger in this community. What happened was that in some Northern parts of the country, violence and insecurity in the traditional grazing areas was the reason why some herders fled there to this area.

“Not every herder is criminal. I have been here a long time before, we used to come and go. But for over 15 years I have settled in this community. Where should I go now? Those that are killing people and kidnapping them are criminals and we do not know them.

“Some people are trying to spoil the name of the Fulani herdsmen. Now, everybody is blaming the Fulani herdsmen for every crime committed.”

Garba noted that since the governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had said his focus was to stamp out criminals and not herdsmen from the state, he will remain in the state to do his legitimate business.

He said the governor didn’t say the herdsmen should vacate the state, but was particular about the registration of herdsmen who want to operate within the reserves.

On his part, chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeder Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ondo State branch, Alhaji Bello Garba, said the association and the government of Ondo state had sorted out their differences.

Garba who said they don’t have any issue with the state government concerning the registration noted that his members will register with the government.

He said, “We have started registering herdsmen in the state to eject unregistered herders from the state’s forest reserves.

‘’We are a peace-loving, law-abiding organization that does not harbour or condone criminals.’’

On whether the federal government has given them assistance, the MACBAN chairman said he was yet to receive anything from the federal government.

The call on Fulani herdsmen in the South to return home has been described as an effort in futility by some Fulani herders resident in Ebonyi State.

They stated that many of them have lived and cohabited by their host communities for over a period of 100 years, brought up their children in the community and may not have any need returning to the North.

Mallam Giadian Shehu told LEADERSHIP Friday in Abakaliki that he had lived with the people of Ozigbo community in Ebonyi local government Area of Ebonyi State for over 50 years, saying they have cohabited peacefully and shared many things in common.

He said the crises witnessed between the herders and the host community could be attributed to allowing under aged grazing in the bush.

His words: “Some of the cases of misunderstanding we experienced in the past happened because we allowed some of our young boys to go into the bush to graze. We have had cases where our young boys will go to the bush to graze and would rape an elderly woman and that incident created a big crisis between us and our host community but thank God that the state government was able to arrest the situation and the crisis did not escalate.”

“The Ebonyi State Government has a committee put in place comprising both the herders, government representative and security agencies.

“The responsibility of the committee is to look into any matter or problem that erupts between the Fulani herdsmen and the host community and I tell you that committee is doing a wonderful work because it has helped to curb and curtail any form of crisis erupting between the Fulani herdsmen and the host communities.

“I would not be saying the truth if I tell you that we have not had issues with our host community but the state government has always been proactive in arresting the situation. One of the major reoccurring cases we have always had in the past and present has been the issue of destruction of crops by our cows.

“Most often when such happens, the people in retaliation would attack our cows and possibly kill them. But with the law made by the state government, we have had fewer cases of destruction of crops and killing of our cows. The law stipulates that should our cow destroy crops in the farm, we will pay for the crops destroyed and should any member of the community kill our cow the community will pay for the cow. So with such understanding, we are being careful while the host community on their own side has also spoken to their youths to be mindful of their actions.

“It would be absolutely difficult and unthinkable for any of us to think of relocating back to the North. Many of us have stayed here for upwards of 80 years. I was born here in Ozigbo community, my parents lived and died here, my children are all above 25 years and they have not visited the North more than twice so how will you now ask them to go back to the North.

“I think what other state governments should do is to make laws that would protect both the host communities and the herders. If the farms are not destroyed and our young boys do not carry acts that would create problem, I don’t envisage any problem between us and our host communities.’’

Also speaking, Mallam Musa Sambo, expressed regret that while in the past there was cordial relationship between the herdsmen and their host community, saying mistrust has set in.

According to him, though there has always been this recurring problem between the herdsmen and the host community, saying what is being witnessed presently is more like an agitation for a certain section of the country to go back to their home.

He said, “But I believe and trust the leaders to stand against such clamour. I came to Ohaozara from Taraba state in 1978 and till date I have lived and cohabited with the people of Ugwulangwu, Uburu and Okposi. In 1984, I relocated my whole family to this place.

“My family speaks Ugwulangwu language very well and I must say that I don’t have any intention of going back to the North soonest. If we all understand that we are one and respect the culture, tradition and not carry out acts that are capable of truncating the peace of the area, we will all live here in peace.

“Don’t forget we don’t live together with the people of the community. We always live out of town because of our grazing. The issue of destruction of farmland and crops has always been the major problem. The issues of rape, physical attack are most time not common and everyone is mindful of the consequences of destroying a farm crops. I don’t think that those of us in Ebonyi would be willing to relocate”.

“On the 2nd of January, 2021, one of the herdsmen residing in Ebonyi State particularly at Ozigbo village by name Alhaji Adamu informed the Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of his intention to relocate to Taraba State with his family. According to him, he has been given a title that would warrant him staying in their village and that he would seek greener pastures for his cattle while in Taraba State.

‘’Some mischief markers went about spreading falsehood that we were being chased out of Ebonyi State. Thank God that the issue was addressed and resolved. Our major concern now is the threat by the so called South East Security put in place by that Nnamdi Kanu of a man. I expect the South East Governors to fish out those hoodlums and bring to an end the activities.

Mr Inusa Sani, Secretary, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Ebonyi Chapter also in an interview condemned the misleading video being circulated by some persons in the social media alleging that the Fulani herdsmen are being chased out of Ebonyi State and described the video as fake news.

“The video is an orchestrated attempt by mischief makers and enemies of peace. I want to tell our leaders in the North that asking us to come back is not in our best interest. I am a Technical Assistant to the Ebonyi State Governor likewise other Fulani and we have lived here for decades so returning to the North may not be in our own best interest.

“What happened was that on Jan. 2, one of us, Alhaji Adamu, residing at Ozibo Village in Nkaleke Ichaba/Enyibishiri community, informed the association of his relocation to Taraba State.

“I use this opportunity to urge the general public to disregard the video in circulation and no Fulani herdsman was attacked or chased out of Ebonyi State,’’ Sani said.

He said herdsmen had co-habited peacefully with their host communities without any fear, molestation, threat or intimidation from any quarter. And I must advice our leaders to find a lasting solution to the destruction of farm crops and attacks on the native, with that achieved, we will all live in peace.’’

Checks by LEADERSHIP Friday indicated that the majority of the Fulani herdsmen who have resided in Abia State for decades are not comfortable with the recurring incidence of clashes between some of them and the farmers.

Speaking with our correspondents, they maintained that the call for them to relocate to the North may not be in their best interest, after they and their livestock had been so acquainted with their different areas of domicile and interacting freely with the people.

They blamed many of the clashes with their attendant consequences on both sides on either newcomers or child-herders, who they say most often lack understanding of the terrain and ability to communicate with the people.

According to Malam Ado Haruna, who said he has lived his adult life in Ohafia, Isuikwuato, and Bende local government areas, asking them to return to the North will destabilise them and their families.

Speaking with our correspondent in Ado Ekiti, a Fulani man, Mallam Yousouf Salisu said, he was not aware of such development that they should return home in Ekiti State.

Salisu noted that although he was aware there were issues in some South West states concerning the security situation which has caused ethnic clashes in those areas, such a crisis never happened in Ekiti State.

“There was a meeting at the instance of the state chapter of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) for all ethnic nationalities in the state, we were all there nothing of such was mentioned.

“To guide against such occurrence among the Fulani people, particularly the herdsmen among them should learn to live in peace with the members of their host communities and fish out herdsmen seen perpetrating crime among them”.

Another Fulani, Ando Hussaini said his people have been living in Ekiti for over 60 years and doing their businesses without any serious problems with the members of their host communities.

Hussaini said though there were pockets of issues between his people and their hosts in the past on the destruction of farmlands it has never degenerated into asking them to return to the North.

“A colleague told me an eviction notice was given to our people in some states in the Southwest geo-political zone but not in Ekiti because there were no issues to warrant that.

“Some of our children are married to Ekiti people and we have become part and parcel of them as such there has been peaceful coexistence between us. Where we usually have problems is when herders destroy the farms of the people which sometimes lead to clashes.

“We have been warning our people against it and they are taking to correction for the sake of peace in the state. Few days ago, a peace meeting was convened by PCRC where our people promised to remain peaceful and will always expose criminal elements among them”.

The chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Ekiti State, Alhaji Adamu Abache, said revealing the identities of Fulani herdsmen with criminal tendencies would protect the integrity of herders doing legitimate businesses in Ekiti and disabuse the minds of Nigerians that all herdsmen are criminals.

The MACBAN leader said the body had banned the use of underage for cattle rearing in the state.

Abache said: “Fulani herdsmen living in Ekiti are for peace and we will continue to live together with our hosts in peace. Our own support will always be to the government of the day for all of us to enjoy peace.

“But the government should help us by providing Identity Cards for all members, because the herdsmen are facing a lot of challenges in the forests regarding identification.

“The government must mandatorily register the number of Fulani herdsmen living in Ekiti. The bio-data must be done through our local government heads. The government must know where we live and where we do our businesses and whoever perpetrates criminal activities can be traced, arrested and handed over to the police.

“We want to bring to your notice that we have canceled the idea of using under age children for cattle rearing. I have ordered my people to expose any herder or group of herders found perpetrating criminality, because we want peace and we want to live in peace with Ekiti people”.

Meanwhile, as mixed reactions continue to trail the comment of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State over the statement he made justifying herdsmen carrying Ak-47 rifles for self- defence, some of the grassroots herders interviewed on why they carry arms told our correspondent in Jos that they are not possession of firearms.

“As you can see me with your eyes here, I don’t carry any arms with me nor do any of my assistants. Go and ask those herders you see carrying arms that question.”

In the same vein, a Fulani man who is not a herder and would not want his name in print told LEADERSHIP Friday: “Although, I am not a herder, but the reason why my fellow Fulani herdsmen carry arms with them is for the fear of cattle rustlers. These people also come to rustle cows fully armed with sophisticated weapons. So the herders have no choice other than to arm themselves against these enemies of progress.’’

He further disclosed that some of the Herdsmen cross borders to another country in the course of looking for green grass to feed their cattle and in the process pass through hostile communities who also attack them with weapons, stressing that some of these hostile communities whenever, they see herdsmen with weapons will be afraid to attack them and so they will have easy passage to their destination.

“I believe the weapons they are carrying is for self-defense,” he said.

When asked about who buys or supplies them the weapon, he said he was not in the position to say how they get it or who supplies them.

Similarly, a member of the state branch of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), speaking on condition of anonymity, told LEADERSHIP Friday along Eket Road in the state capital that they are worried by the directive.

He said while they have been waiting for the federal government’s intervention to end the lingering herders/farmers clash which he accepted is getting out of control, the association had also been reaching out to their host communities for the same purpose.

Quit Notice To Herders Unconstitutional, Says Edo Hausa Community Chairman

In Edo State, the Hausa community chairman, Alhaji Badamasi Saleh said they are in support of the state government’s position that criminal elements disguising as herders must be fished out and prosecuted.

He also added that no individual or group has the constitutional right or power to ask Fulani’s to vacate any part of the country, adding that all well-meaning Nigerians must join hands with the government to ensure that there is peace among all ethnic groups in the country.

Saleh said, “Those making such statements that all Fulanis or herders should vacate from their places in the South and return to the North are not travellers. They don’t know what it takes to live with people from other tribes and they don’t have the experience of living with strangers.

“As far as we are concerned, they don’t have such constitutional or legal right to ask anybody or some tribes to leave just because they are some bad elements among them. What I expected them to say is to work with the good ones and security agencies to fish out criminals among such tribes and not to ask the Fulani to leave.

“They forgot that other tribes equally live in other states where they are Fulanis. In such a situation, the other tribes will be asked to leave as well. I think we should use wisdom and experience on how to live together in harmony.”

Speaking further, Saleh noted that there are three sects of Fulani, which he categorised as, the ‘good’ the ‘passer-by’ and mercenaries Fulani’.

“I want you to understand that they are three categories of Fulanis. You see, right from time immemorial, we have always had Fulanis living in all parts of the country. The first categories are the good Fulanis that are known to our fathers right from time, they live in peace with their host community.

“The second Fulani are the ones I call passers-by; they will not come to the South until there is the rainy season, when it is dry in the North. For example, if they are coming from Kogi State and heading to Ologbo in Edo state, any crops that are on their route will be damaged to get to their destination.

“They graze through this path between 12 midnight and 2am. So, when the community notices that their crops are destroyed they go after the indigenous Fulanis settlers known to them over the years.

“The third set of Fulanis are the ones with few herds of cows and they use it to carry exhibits and wherever they hear that Fulanis are being oppressed they go there to fight for them without invitation just because they feel they are their brothers.

“The authority at state and federal government level must sit with the good Fulani who do not want their reputation to be destroyed to chart a way of living in peace with their host.

“We have realised that there are some people behind the supply of weapons to criminal herders. If not what are they doing with AK 47 in a forest?

“The guns some Fulanis are using didn’t come from the bush so they are people behind it. So we need to work together and give useful information to security agencies. Those who are in the city sponsoring these activities should be identified and flushed out. We must remove ethnic sentiment and work together as Nigerians.”

Governor Godwin Obaseki OF Edo State penultimate week had vowed to flush out bandits from Edo forest involved in kidnapping and other criminal activities.

As part of a fact finding mission, the governor held a town hall meeting at Odighi community in Uhiere Ward of Ovia-North East Local Government Area of Edo State, to address the clashes between herders and farmers.

He commended inhabitants of the community for their peaceful disposition and organising themselves to secure the community and ensure a peaceful atmosphere for all.

Herdsmen Not Ready For Peace Should Return Home – Mukta

The senior special assistant to the Delta State Governor on Arewa Community, Alhaji Usman Mukta, said all Fulani communities in Delta need peace and nothing but peace.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Friday, he said, “We pray and work for peace on a daily basis but if anyone says he doesn’t want peace, let him return home. Herdsmen who do not want peace should return home because we need peace here”.

On how the leadership of the Fulani community has been promoting peace, Mukta said, “We have very good understanding with our host communities and from time to time we meet to resolve our differences.

He however, advocated for rule of law as a necessary ingredient for egalitarian society, saying if anyone commits crime instead of taking law into one’s hand, the criminal should be prosecuted according to the rule of law.

Governors Reject Ethnic Profiling Of Crime

Meanwhile, governors of the 36 states of the federation have declared yesterday that they are totally opposed to ethnic profiling of crime.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting of the forum on Wednesday night.

According to him, governors are irrevocably committed to the protection of lives and property in their states and are full of sympathy with those who have lost lives and property.

He noted that the governors’ forum has gone ahead to provide some financial support to victims of the conflicts experienced in Uyo and Ogun states where their delegation visited over the last week.

He said, “Nigerian governors also are very clear that crime and criminality should be comprehensively prosecuted wherever they may occur without ethnic, religious or any other coloration.

“Governors are totally opposed to ethnic profiling of crime. Knowing what has transpired in other parts of the world, whether we are talking of the way youths were profiles in Germany leading to the world war, or we talking of the way Tutsis were profiled leading to the genocide experienced in Rwanda, we do not believe that crimes are associated with particular ethnic group.”

The governors also vowed to protect all Nigerians irrespective of tribal and religious affiliations.

They said all Nigerians in their various states of abode, regardless of their ethnic or religious affiliation, will be afforded the full weight of the protection of their governments at both federal and state levels.

This was the commitment made by the governors at the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) held at the Banquet

Hall of the presidential villa yesterday.

During the meeting chaired by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, NEC deliberated on the security situation in the country and reached a consensus on a mutual framework for addressing the protection of vulnerable communities, especially ethnic and religious minorities.

The governors reaffirmed their commitment to national unity and pledged among other things to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of crime, to collaborate with federal authorities to reconstruct destroyed homes.

They also resolved to pay compensation where appropriate for damage to property and livelihoods during targeted attacks on communities as well as the unequivocal condemnation of manifestations of hatred, hate crimes and related violence against communities.

Ensure Law And Order, Abdulsalami Tells Governors

Meanwhile, former head of state, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, has called on state governors to ensure there is law and order in their respective states.

Speaking on Arise TV Morning Show programme, Abdulsalami said governors must also guard against their utterances in order not to incite the people and cause communal crisis.

“They must make sure there is law and order in their states and they should watch their utterances because what they say, people will take it as an order”, he stated.

Why I Don’t Visit Abuja For Solutions To Security Challenges – Governor Bello

Meanwhile, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has revealed that the successes recorded in security in the state were the resultant effects of communal collaboration, honesty alongside synergy between government, security agencies and the community.

He added that it was not in his character to visit the federal government to demand solutions to concerns in the area of security but rather, his government was constantly in tune with the people of the state down to the grassroots.

Governor Bello made this known yesterday while appearing on Channels Television Sunrise Daily where he spoke on recent issues of insecurity, particularly the lingering farmers and herders clashes as well as inter-ethnic conflicts.

He said that in Kogi State, the concept of community policing entails that every citizen takes responsibility in ensuring safety and security within their respective localities through active information and intelligence sharing to the right quarters.

Bello noted that it was the responsibility of every state governor to secure his or her territory and not to always run to the center to seek help, adding that such was achievable when leaders were decisive and get connected with their people.

He affirmed that although there were pockets of reported kidnap cases in some parts of the state, many of those happening were faced and confronted head-on with several reports of rescue of victims and arrest of perpetrators recorded.

The governor stated that he was fully aware that despite successes in security, there was more to be done and his government was not resting on its oars as it would continue to stamp out insecurity from the state.

Governor Bello said Kogi was a known hot spot for criminals as well as their activities and that several of these criminal elements including a discovered ISIS settlement and training camp were rooted out by the collective efforts of security agencies in the state.

He advised governors to instill confidence in their people which he noted would ease their mind towards intelligence sharing while they also foster equality, love and peace among all ethnic, religion and social groups in their territories.