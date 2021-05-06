ADVERTISEMENT

By JAIYEOLA ANDREWS, Gombe

Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has described as “agents of doom” those calling for the disintegration of Nigeria.

Yahaya also described them as unpatriotic, adding that Nigeria will remain as an indivisible nation “no matter the threat and challenges facing her.”

The governor made this observation yesterday, when he played host to the presidential visitation panel led by vice chancellor of Federal University Kashere, Prof. Umar Pate at the Government House.

According to him, “Those calling for the disintegration of Nigeria should have a rethink. What we need in Nigeria is a rethink so that everybody will have fair share. I don’t support anybody calling for the breakup of Nigeria. The unity, peace and progress of Nigeria are not negotiable.”

Yahaya further also stated that regional emancipation groups like IPOB, Oduduwa republic canvassers and the ‘Shege ka-fasa’ are not patriotic.

Also, vice chancellor of Federal University Kashere Prof. Pate said nothing would make him queue behind anyone calling for the disintegration of Nigeria.

He however cautioned against the danger of social media and their ruinous drive in the country.

“It is a threat on its own for some elements to canvass the dismemberment of the country,” Pate added.