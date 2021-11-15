Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that all those who engaged in one clandestine activity or the other against his administration, to pull it down, have experienced utter disappointment.

He maintained that the recent crises that were stirred within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), part of it, was spearheaded by people who, in secret meetings, plotted to bring him down.

Wike, who spoke yesterday at the special thanksgiving service organised to celebrate the appointment of Hon. Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi as the Chief Judge of Rivers State, at Saint Philip’s Anglican Church, Elibrada Parish, in Emohua local government area of Rivers State, said no one of such persons had survived achieving their plots.

The governor stated that nobody could tamper with who God had ordained, because but for God, he would not have become the governor of the state.

He said: “Recently, you heard there were some crises in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Everybody who was involved, that plotted everything for my downfall, all are out. Everyone that slept, that went to a meeting, planning how they are going to bring me down, no one survived.”

Wike also alluded that a similar plot was contrived when the former chief judge the state, Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra, was to be appointed, but they also failed no matter how hard they tried.

The governor wondered why somebody would render services for the interest of Rivers State and when it was time of appointment, people started to conspire and even tried plotting against his government.

He said, “When your predecessor, (Justice Iyayi-Lamikanra) was appointed, you have said here that people came to you to say she’s not from Rivers State. Such people are enemies of the state. That is why this country cannot move forward.

“Somebody who has put his or her life serving the state all through all of her career, making sure that the state moves forward, and at the time of benefits, you now say the person is not from your state. But all the services rendered were for the interest of your state.

“When your predecessor was appointed, people started to conspire, people started to plot against my government. Your colleagues, some of them started conspiring. I said, well, what will be will be. I do know that it is God that made me become governor. Nobody will survive to plot the downfall of my government. Nobody will survive it.”

Wike said when Justice Iche Ndu retired as the chief judge of the state, the judiciary was plunged into crisis, resulting in the shutting down of the court for some years.

In his speech, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi acknowledged that only God deserves all the thanks for his benevolence over his life, and his appointment as chief judge.