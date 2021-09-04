National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus says accusations that he is endangering southern interests are sponsored by those who are frustrated because they failed to force him out of office unduly.

He said this yesterday while responding to what he called false information being circulated by the PDP chairman in Rivers State, Ambassador Desmond Akawor.

Secondus said Akawor alleged that he, as national chairman, was working against southern interests and that he had not paid his party dues.

A statement from the Secondus’ media office signed by Ike Abonyi, described the claims as laughable even though he underscored the danger of allowing disinformation to enter public space unchallenged.

“We understand the frustration the anti-Secondus crusaders who have become evidence shopaholics are facing in their desperation to find points with which to use to achieve their ignoble goals.

“The media office sees their effort as a case of bad marketer selling a product, who puts in several efforts to convince buyers to no avail.

“Our response is that there is no truth in all the allegations and Southern interest will be grossly endangered if it’s the likes of Ambassador Akawor and his clique that are pushing it.

“Critical members of our party including discerning members of the public know as a fact that no one person no matter his position can determine singularly the position of offices in the party.”

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP has approved the procedure for its fresh State congress in Cross River State.

The party said the process was sequel to the approval of the cancellation of the earlier processes specifically the screening exercise for the state congress.

The national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this was as a result of some developments that arose from the defection of Governor Ben Ayade and some of his followers and supporters to the APC.

“The decision of the NWC, in pursuant to its powers under the PDP Constitution, is to ensure fairness and transparency in line with the strict adherence to the tenets of the internal democracy of the PDP.

“Under the fresh procedure, the state congress is open to new aspirants for the various offices of the State Executive alongside those who had earlier purchased forms for the exercise.

“The sale of forms for only State Offices will commence from Friday, September 3 to Friday, September 10, 2021.”