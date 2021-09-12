The Enugu State caretaker committee chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Dr Ben Nwoye, yesterday declared that those who signed a petition seeking his removal are not members of the state party caretaker committee.

He said most of them are people who came into the APC from the PDP and were not even given waivers.

Nwoye said already, an Abuja Federal High Court has refused to grant an ex parte motion seeking for his removal.

He stated that members of the party who approached the court to remove him remain expelled in accordance with the constitution of the party.

Nwoye said to remove him they must go to NEC of the party, adding that they did not approach NEC, even as he maintained that those who approached the court without adhering to what the constitution of the party provided remain expelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They approach the court to seek my removal and the court has refused their request to remove me as chairman. Nobody has suspended me, their experter motion was denied. Enugu State APC is running on caretaker committee and those that allegedly signed the petition that I was removed were not member of the state caretaker exco of APC,” he stated.