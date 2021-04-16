Calls for screening of presidential aspirants ahead of 2023 general elections

A group known as Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora has expressed concerned over calls for a divided Nigeria, saying such individuals and groups making the calls to have a rethink, as one united Nigeria will make the country stronger.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP over the weekend by Ambassador James Erebuoye

President, Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora said that though Nigeria is facing a lot of challenges ranging from insecurity, unemployment, favoritism, etc, at the moment, does not call for division of the country.

He said; “We strongly advice that in times like this, we must drop our tribal, religious and political differences and come together as one Nigeria to find the lasting solutions to this problems facing our country.

“The Network also has volunteered to take time to screen all presidential candidates of political parties and their manifestoes with the view to endorsing and supporting candidate of their choice ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.”

Erebuoye further said the group is concerned that the 2023 presidential election is very important to Nigerians especially those in Diaspora.

“We believe that the nomination and eventual election of a right president for Nigeria will bring about positive change, the change that will bring about the unity of the country and forget all the differences among Nigerians.

“We believe that 2023 is still far and it will be a distraction for the desperate politicians to begin to talk about the presidency when President Muhammadu Buhari still have two years in office, which is still enough time to deliver on his election promises.

According to him, “We need peace in the country to achieve good health and development. We urge Nigerians, home and abroad, to have all hands on deck to do everything possible not to dent the image of our country.

“We therefore call on our political class to handle the country’s democracy with maturity in order to avoid problems and political crisis. They must learn how to accept election defeat. They must also learn to play oppositions without tribal and religious sentiments.

“We must learn to support the good agenda of any elected politician irrespective the political party affiliation and be constructive in their criticism. This is because unconstructive criticism will only lead to more crisis especially in a country like ours where many still can’t read and write,” he added.