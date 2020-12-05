By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has expressed regrets that those who benefitted from the party, are now those who are abusing the leader of the party in the state and Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

Wali disclosed this while speaking at APC stakeholders’ meeting in Ward 15 of Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was attended by Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Neitherlands, Ambassador Oji Ngofa and Ambassador-designate, Hon. Maureen Tamuno, as well as leaders of the party in Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre local government areas, Hon. Alex Weleh and Hon. Chibuike Ikenga, respectively.

He said: “I leave everything to God. Let God judge all of us. For those who have benefitted from the party to be the ones to turn around, pick up their microphone and spew nonsense against Rotimi Amaechi, I leave them to God.”

Advertisements

The APC chieftain expressed the need for all hands to be on deck to move the party forward in the state, pointing out that members of the party should be ready to accept good hands to work for the growth of the party.

Wali said: “We have to move this our party forward. Anybody or group of persons who can make this party move forward, one should not hesitate to look for them even if they don’t want.

“I am ready to force people to come and work. I don’t need to know you; you don’t need to know me. Once I see you are a material, we will call on you to come out and help us.”