A member representing Michika/Madagali Federal Constituency of Adamawa State, Hon Zakaria Dauda Nyampa, has said that those who looted warehouse housing palliatives cheated the vulnerable at the grassroots.

According to the lawmaker, the state government have been sharing palliatives in the state and was waiting for the donation from Dangote and Bill Gates donations but wondered why some people will have to resort to such an act.

Nyampa said the government in the state has been giving succour to the people in all parts of the state stating that the warehouse that was looted had just part of palliatives that were meant to be distributed to the poor in all the local governments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyampa who was speaking in reaction to the breaking of a warehouse in the state capital, said the items were at the store less than a month adding that his people especially in in faraway Michika and Madagali local governments were cheated.

He said the items were kept their pending the arrival of more palliatives from Dangote, Bill and Bilinda Gates foundations adding that it wasn’t enough to be share to all the targeted families.

“What happened in Adamawa was unfortunate. The people that committed this atrocious act can attest to the fact that the government under the leadership of Rt Hon Umaru Fintiri has been sharing palliatives.

“The palliatives that were looted were meant to be share to all the vulnerable people of the state. But the governor in his wisdom, after taking stock, realised that the items won’t be enough. He ordered the palliatives should be kept at the warehouse pending the arrival of more palliatives. The state kept the other one in the warehouse. Barely few weeks after the items were kept for more to arrive, they went and break into the warehouse and cart away the food items.

“The people that perpetrated this act just succeeded in cheating our people from other parts of the state especially my constituency.

“They were items that were supposed to be shared to all the vulnerable and now that people within the vicinity have succeeded in looting the items, what happens to the vulnerable in other local governments? The people that did this just succeeded in cheating other people,” Nyampa said.

He advised Adamawa people to always ensure that they follow constitutional means and should not resort to self-help.

He also called on all constituents to be law abiding insisting that they stand to gain more from them.

“Also, my people should not follow some people who are venting their frustration in the social media. The people that looted this palliatives think they succeeded in disorganising the government plans. But I am confident that our amiable governor, who is a realist, will salvage the situation,” Nyampa said while calling on all the people of the state especially his constituents to continue to support the governor to provide good dividend of democracy to them.

“We should not resort to all manner of stampede to get what belongs to us. It is on record that the governor has been sharing palliatives to the people. This particular batch of the palliatives was not enough and he wanted the ones some foundations promised the state to arrive. We must give peace a chance so that our hard working governor will achieve all his dreams for the state, ” Nyampa added.