Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olabode George has appealed to Yoruba elders to thread softly over their remarks on the book written by Chief Bisi Akande, just as he urged Akande to publicly apologise to Chief Ayo Adebanjo over what he termed false allegation made against him in the book.

Chief Akande had in his book entitled, “My Participations”, alleged that Chief Adebanjo pestered the national leader of All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to build his house in Lekki for him, an allegation Chief Adebanjo has debunked.

Speaking on the development at the reception held for some members of APC who joined the PDP in Lagos led by Jide Adediran, Chief George said he was not happy about the way Yoruba leaders have been handling reactions to what Chief Akande wrote in his book.

He noted that what the author wrote in his book has further polarised the Yoruba race, a development he said is not good for the race.

George said that other ethnic groups do disagree but they settle their differences among themselves amicably.

He stated that some of the things Akande wrote in his book ought not to have surfaced in the book, noting that the most unfortunate thing is that virtually all what he wrote in his book about some individuals have been debunked by those affected.

“Akande should apologise openly to Chief Adebanjo. Even if Tinubu built a house for Adebanjo, did he force him to do that, even if the allegation is correct, Akande lacks decorum to include that in his book.

“I appeal to Yoruba leaders to let the sleeping dog lie. There is always disagreement everywhere, the ability to rise beyond it is the most important thing,” George said.