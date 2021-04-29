By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has assured aviation stakeholders and the general public of safety of the nation’s airports.

In a statement by ONSA, it said its earlier leaked internal correspondence was a routine threat assessment to ensure the preparedness of agencies and not for public consumption.

The office said security and intelligence services will continue to monitor security threats and provide the assessment and timely advice required by airport Managements to continuously upgrade security measures in the airports.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Office of the National Security Adviser has been drawn to reports of a threat on the nation’s airports from an internal government correspondence.

“The correspondence was a routine threat assessment to ensure preparedness of agencies and not meant for public dissemination.

“In the period covered by the correspondence, threat analysis identified the need to advise Airports Management nationwide to upgrade existing security measures around the nation’s airports. Regrettably, the unauthorised release of this advisory is likely to raise fear among airport users home and abroad.

“Accordingly, this statement is issued to reassure the public and all aviation stakeholders of the safety of our airports.”