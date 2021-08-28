Three people were yesterday injured when a suspected military helicopter opened fire on a wooden boat conveying passengers and goods to Bonny Island in Rivers State.

However, it could not be ascertained if the helicopter belongs to the Nigerian Air Force or Nigerian Navy.

A source told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the boat which was conveying mostly food stuff was traveling from Port Harcourt to Bonny before it was attacked near Dutch Island in Okrika local government area of the state.

The source said: “The local boat that just left here (Nembe/Bonny Jetty) for Bonny, on the way within Dutch Island area, a chopper just came behind and started shooting at the boat.

“A boat driver said people were in the boat conveying garri, rice, and other things and everybody knows that that is the source of quick transportation of foodstuff to Bonny; the boat left Port Harcourt on its way to Bonny,” he said.

The officer-in-charge of the Nigeria Police (Marine Division) in Bonny, Solomon Adeniyi, said he received a report on the incident, adding that efforts were being made to get further details.

Adeniyi stated that victims of the attack were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Okrika while the other survivors were conveyed to Bonny.

Efforts to get the reaction of authorities of the 115 Special Operations Group of the Nigerian Air Force in Port Harcourt proved abortive.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, was yet to react to the incident at the time of filing this report.