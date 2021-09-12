The Kaduna International Film Festival recently held was indeed a huge success gong by the comments of the attendees as the event attracted stakeholders from the Nigerian movie industries, dignitaries from the state and movie makers in the diaspora who connected virtually to the epoch making event.

The 4th edition of the film festival had film screenings, exhibitions, workshops and panel discussions, master classes for capacity building in different aspects of movie making across the value chain, culminating in the award night.

The festival was declared open by CEO of Kaduna state traffic and law enforement agency, Maj. Garba Y. Rimi

One of the highlights was the opening speech of the convener and founder of the annual event, Israel Kashim Audu, which has contributed largely to Kadawood and Nigerian movie industry at large.

He said, “KADIFF has made tremendous progress over the past years thanks to the support of many levels of government, our kind hearted sponsors, hosts and able volunteers. We know that these times of cultural disorientation will require courageous and tough-minded actions and decisions must prioritize the common good but we also believe that when the clouds pass, the cultural economy and values of our great Nation will again lead Africa through greatness.”

The festival had more partners than previous events and they include Smiles, Chi limited, NFVCB, NFC, Aero contractors, Itel, waptv, Africa magic and NTA

Here are the list of 4TH KADUNA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL AWARDEES:

BEST DIRECTOR: PAUL APEL PAPEL IN THE MOVIE “EAGLE WINGS” BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT: FLAVIO BAURAQUI IN THE MOVIE “GRANDMA NINETEEN AND SOVIET’S SECRET” BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER: TOKA MCBAROR IN THE MOVIE “THE TAKERS” BEST STUDENT FILM: THE BITTER TRUTH BY DANIEL MARVIN BEST FEATURE FILM: EAGLE WINGS BY PAUL APEL PAPEL

BEST ACTOR: TOM MAKOLO JNR IN THE MOVIE “ACHOLO”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: FEMI JACOB IN THE MOVIE “EAGLE WINGS”

BEST EXPERIMENTAL FILM: THE CURE BY JAY WILSON

BEST INDIGENOUS FILM: “ONA-ZORTSENA”BY SALIHU RILWAN.

BEST OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY: SAMIRA’S DREAM (NDOTO YA SAMIRA – ORIGINAL TITLE) BY NINO TROPIANO

BEST SHORT FILM: ZAFI BY CHLOE COKO