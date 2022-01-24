A female resident of Maiduguri, Fadila Abdulrahman, was on Sunday evening assaulted by suspected hoodlums allegedly loyal to a federal lawmaker, Ahmad Satomi Grema.

The thugs, armed with clubs, sticks and other lethal weapons, also vandalised the lady’s restaurant.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Fadila was assaulted in her shop at Shehu Sanda Kyarimi Park, over a ‘scathing’ Facebook post she made about the lawmaker representing Jere federal constituency of Borno State, Hon. Ahmad Satomi Grema.

According to sources, the victim had expressed dissatisfaction with the representation of the Borno lawmaker via a Facebook post.

A video of the attack, obtained by LEADERSHIP, a leader of the thugs was heard abusing the lady, adding that he would have ordered her assassination as he was ready to sacrifice his life should anyone verbally attack his political master.

“Be careful. Otherwise, we will just waste you,” he said.

A source who witnessed the incident told LEADERSHIP that the attack was organised by a loyalist of the lawmaker, who is the manager of the recreational park where Fadila operates her restaurant.

“The attack was planned and orchestrated by the Manager of Sanda Kyarimi Recreational Park in Maiduguri popularly known as A Donbest Abatcha.

“He invited Sa’adu Suleiman Nakande, a loyalist of Hon Satomi and other thugs to attack the innocent girl at her shop at about 5pm.

“DonBest also ordered the thugs to destroy her Restaurant, nearly a month after he gave her the space to Operate,” the source narrated.

Meanwhile, outrage has trailed the attack on the young lady with many calling on the Borno State government to ensure justice in the matter.