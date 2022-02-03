A LEADERSHIP senior correspondent, George Agba, was attacked by thugs at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Thursday.

This was despite the heavy presence of security operatives at the premises.

Agba, who is a members of the APC Press Corps, was doing a live recording of events at the secretariat which was besieged by party members desirous of gaining entrance for the inauguration of state party chairmen ahead of the national convention of the party.

In the process of carrying his duties, he was manhandled by thugs, who took his phone away but for the intervention of security personnel at the premises, he was able to retrieve his phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was learnt that the thugs are those loyal to the Kogi State party chairman who had difficulties gaining access into the party secretariat.

ADVERTISEMENT