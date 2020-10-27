By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola |

No fewer than 10,615 bags of rice, belonging to Shamad Concept Nigeria Limited, a Yola-based rice factory, has been burgled and looted by rampaging thugs in Adamawa State.

The managing director of the company, Mohammed Shamad, said that 5,210 bags of white rice as well as 5,406 parboiled bags of rice, valued at over N188 million was stolen.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told newsmen yesterday, that the thugs initially burgled the state government central store where the palliatives were kept and suddenly switched over to the company opposite and carted away all the rice in the company’s factory.

According to him, 103 skilled and unskilled workers of the company, operating double shift may loss their jobs, even as he urged for urgent government support to salvage the situation.

The company later engaged the services of 100 vigilantes to provide security cover at its warehouse adjacent Yola abattoir, where the rice of the company was stored.

He urged the federal government to come up with a committee to assess the quantum of damages done by the hoodlums, with a view to compensating business owners to avert economic turmoil.