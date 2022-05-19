A middle-aged man, whose name could not be ascertained as at press time but popularly called MC, has been reportedly killed by thunderstorm along Aibanegbe Street, off New Lagos Road, opposite Evidence of the Gospel Church in Benin City, Edo State.

The incident, which was said to have happened during a heavy downpour on Wednesday evening, also left others injured and some with lacerations in their hand and legs.

As a result, on Thursday, residents on the street where the incident happened, insisted that there would no longer be commercial motorcycle operation in the area as the lightning reportedly hit the victims when they ran to take cover from the rain at a place normally used by commercial motorcyclists on the street.

Some have attributed the incident to the use of phones during the rain while others said there was more to it.

A resident of the area, who simply gave his name as Ajibola, told journalists that, “They (victims) ran to the point where Okada people use to pick and drop passengers when the lightning struck and this man we all know as MC died while some others sustained injuries.

“The young man is very popular on our street and I was told he recently went for introduction ahead of his forthcoming wedding. My last born was very close to him because he was a very friendly person. My son has been crying over the matter and has not been himself. It is because of this that the people on the street said okada should not work today (Thursday).”

The Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kontongs Bello, could not be reached for reaction but a senior police officer in the State Command said, “We are yet to get that report but I suspect the family would report to the police station close to the area and the DPO will definitely brief the Commissioner of Police later on.”