BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Ejike Ejike,

First, it was the sudden introduction of higher fares on the two routes of the Abuja-Kaduna and Kaduna-Abuja train services.

Just when passengers were settling down with the new rates, fraudulent employees of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) in collaboration with security personnel now hoard tickets to make quick money from anxious travellers.

At the Rigasa train station in Kaduna, instead of selling tickets as they come, the officials create artificial scarcity to hike the fare, then often double the official rate and also reserve tickets for the rich who come late to the station and pay their ways in.

In the mad rush for tickets, when the train is about to take-off, some passengers push their ways into the coaches where they pay higher without being issued any ticket.

Under this ugly scenario, the sitting arrangement is breached and COVID-19 protocols are violated. Until the novel COVID-19 pandemic which led to the suspension of rail transport as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus, the rail service station in Rigasa, Kaduna used to be full of activities, with passengers trooping in and out of the station, no thanks however to the kidnapping activities increasing on the Kaduna- Abuja highway.

With the suspension of rail transport services during the lockdown, the terminal became virtually empty as petty traders who own shops around the station lamented their plight.

Although the services have resumed, it was however greeted with mixed feelings particularly with the 100 per cent increase in fare.

Many passengers lamented the increase and alleged that the government’s choice of the increase was not good for them.

It would be recalled that at inception, the fare from Abuja to Kaduna for the standard class was N600 per passenger while the first class was N900 and was increased with the standard class going for N1,050 while the first class went for N1,500. All this was before the suspension.

With the increase upon resumption of services from N1,500 to N3,000 and from N3,000 to N6,000 some of the passengers that spoke to our correspondent in Rigasa aid they were disappointed with the sudden increase.

The first train that leaves Kaduna for Abuja by 6:40am charges N3,000 for economy class while the VIP goes for N6,000 while for the other timings-9, 12 and 2pm, the economy goes for N2,500 and the VIP goes for N5,000.

A passenger, Mrs Beatrice Solomon, said; “The 100% increase all of a sudden is too much. The train service was meant to help us the ordinary masses but with the increase now, I am not sure if it is still so.” On his part, Mallam Yiusuf Abdulrahaman said, “We heard that the increase was due to the increase in the price of diesel, in any case, it is still cheaper than the risk of taking a vehicle to Abuja because nobody can be sure when the criminals will strike.”

But an official of the railway corporation who does not want his name mentioned said the increase was not meant to punish the masses but to serve them better. At the time of the visit however, the manager at the Abuja-Kaduna service station was not available for reaction, but a member of staff disclosed that even if he was on ground he would not speak as it is only the headquarters that can speak on the increase in fares.

“You can see that the rush and patronage prior to the COVID-19 19 pandemic is no longer there, the patronage has reduced drastically. But I am sure the fare increase is basically to improve service delivery to the customers,” he said.

In terms of protocols, at the entrance of the station there is a provision for passengers to wash and sanitize their hands, their temperatures are equally taken while the wearing of face masks is compulsory before boarding the train. Passengers are equally made to observe social distancing while purchasing their tickets.

The chairs in the waiting room are in good condition except for one or two that require repairs.

Also, a visit to the convenience showed that the male and female sections are clean with adequate running water and two standby water tanks donated by Baobab Microfinance Bank which at the time of visit was filled with water.

The exploitation of the passengers worsened during the Yuletide because of the high number of travellers. The development meant good business for ticket racketeers. Some of the staff were accused of hoarding the tickets to be sold for passengers who buy them at a higher costs.

While at the Rigasa terminal, a keen observation revealed that the racketeering of tickets is very well concealed. Aside civilian staff who engage in such service, it was also observed that even uniformed men also take part in the practice. A few passengers confirmed that they paid above the normal price of the tickets to avoid queuing or having to come very early the stations.

One of the passengers said; “I travel mainly with the early morning train to Abuja and it is very difficult to come as early as 5am to get a ticket so whenever I come, I pay for the available ticket at whatever price, obviously more than the normal N3,000 for economy class. It is my choice however.”

Meanwhile, efforts to get a reaction on the observed sharp practices from the authorities at the terminal were unsuccessful because the official present claimed that they were not competent to speak on it.

One of the officials however said while walking away; “There is no selling of tickets above the approved government price here, people only appreciate the workers for helping them to get tickets for them before their arrival, go to our headquarters and ask them.”

Also observed is that there was no social distancing while on board the train as passengers sat at every available seat.

But an official of the Nigeria Railway Corporation in Abuja said the era of ticket racketeering was gone at the Idu and Kubwa stations.

Reacting to the report of alleged ticket racketeering and sale of tickets inside moving trains without the issuance of tickets, the official told our reporter that with the new coaches brought in 2020, there were enough coaches for all passengers.

He also explained that the frequency of the train services also made it possible for people who missed the previous trip to wait for the next one.

However, there are reports of some staff of the NRC buying tickets and reselling them at very expensive rates.

While speaking on the implementation of social distancing on the train, the Abuja to Kaduna train manager, Pascal Nnoli, said; “The turnout of passengers is still high. Most times we do not carry all intending passengers due to reduction in the carrying capacity as a result of social distancing.”