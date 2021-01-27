TikTok has been forced to lay off some of its workers in India as the country doubles down on what was already a months long ban on the app in the country.

The popular short video app announced Wednesday that it will cut workers in India after it had “not been given a clear direction on how and when our apps could be reinstated.”

“It is deeply regretful that after supporting our 2000+ employees in India for more than half a year, we have no choice but to scale back the size of our workforce,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, did not say how many workers would be affected, and it did not immediately respond to a request for comment for more detail.

TikTok made its decision public days after Indian media reported that the country plans to make permanent a ban on 59 Chinese apps that were blocked last June, including TikTok, Tencent’s WeChat and Alibaba’s UC Browser.

Indian regulators at the time claimed that the apps posed a “threat to sovereignty and integrity.”

The ban was a huge blow to TikTok, which had an estimated 120 million users in India.