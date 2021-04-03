BY FATIMA NDA-ISAIAH

In life we are going to end up in many different places. We have grade school, high school, college and then we work for the rest of our lives. It is very easy to get lost along the way.

As we all mature and find ourselves, we make new discoveries about our personality. As I grow up and mature, I find that there are certain characteristics and morals I follow that really make up my personality and make me who I am today.

Although there are many values by which I live, there are certain ones that make up my personality and help me stay happy.

I have always been an honest person. Some may say I’m too honest, but without honesty I wouldn’t be me. I find that the truth may be hard, but it does indeed set you free. Staying honest with others keeps people true to themselves. This is a value that mostly makes up my personality because it helps me stay completely and unapologetically myself. I’ve found that people who live lives of deceit are never truly happy. Needing to keep a mask on and change your personality is a form of lying to yourself. If you are honest with yourself and with others, your life will be more tolerable because finding yourself is a truly beautiful experience.

I find it important that people become the best version of themselves in all aspects of their life, meaning mind, body and spirit. I find it important that even if a person is not religious that they have some kind of idea of what they believe in. Even if it is that you believe in nothing at all, I find it important to come to this realisation on your own.

Every person should understand God and religion for themselves. This may be the hardest part about finding who you are meant to be, but it is a very important value that I find to be underrated and should be taken more seriously.

Many people think that because they do not belong to a specific religious group, religion doesn’t affect their lives. But even just deciding on your own that you are an atheist, or Christian is a big step in the maturing process.

Last, but by no means the least, another important value I try to follow is being respectful to those whom are respectful to you. There’s a saying that says, “Do unto others as you would want others to do to you.” It is important to respect people, but it is also important that you respect yourself.

This means that you should treat other people with the same amount of respect that they treat you. Too little is wrong, but too much respect can cause for people to trample over you. There is no point in anything if it is affecting a person in a negative way.

Every human has the right to put themselves first to ensure they live a happy, successful life.