Did you have electricity in your area to watch the finals of 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) between Senegal and Egypt? I ask because we live in a country where electricity is epileptic and mostly not available.

If you are among those lucky to have watched the match through whatever means, you must have witnessed the condition of the President of Cameroun, Paul Biya.

The man who had since 1982, made himself the supreme leader of Cameroun, could not stand up to perform the traditional role of handing over the trophy to the Senegalese National Team that won the championships.

The second-longest-ruling president in Africa, the oldest head of state in Africa, and the longest-ruling non-royal leader in the world was too old to perform his presidential function. The trophy had to be taken to him at the VIP section, that was where he made the presentation. He couldn’t stand up, his legs are too old to do so, yet he still clings to power!

I felt embarrassed as an African! It brings the situation home. Why do we elders who should be in nursing homes be running entire countries?

The sorry state of Paul Biya on Sunday night was also a reminder of the place of age in leadership and why we should take that into consideration as we gravitate towards 2023.

The president that Nigeria needs going forward must be young, energetic, and he should understand the changes in science and technology in order to engender innovation that would drive the national economy forward. He or she should be at home with big ideas such as Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Tesla, Meta (Facebook) and others. He must be a person that is comfortable with the modern world, not those who will be telling young people to return to the dark ages!

A young leader will prioritize education, he would understand the need to equip our universities so that they can produce tech savvy graduates that would fit into big techs that are shaping our planet and the way we live.

We need a president who knows that jobs are moving from a building where people go to work from 8am to 5pm and are now virtual. The COVID-19 lockdown of 2020, where face to face contact was not allowed caused many to lose their jobs, while those who could function virtually or remotely made loads of money. This foretells the new world that awaits all. Such a world requires a young, viral and digital individual to lead us into it.

I can bet that not many of the elders who want to be president in 2023, know about the emergence of jobs that allow you to live in Ogun and work in America. It is called outsourcing and remote work!

India generates $150billion annually from virtual or remote jobs and has become the outsourcing capital of the world because it has a large pool of Mathematics, Physics, and Engineering graduates that live in India and work remotely for foreign corporations.

In the United States companies there have benefitted a lot by hiring Indians who don’t have to leave their country. Some of the most commonly outsourced services are telehealth services, data processing, photo editing, e-commerce management, website design, and search engine marketing.

A recent report showed that most companies in United States have now outsourced work to India to save costs while upscaling their business activities. From giants like Microsoft, Google and IBM to early stage startups, everyone is doing it. With India’s efficiency and expertise in handling outsourced work the country is generating over $150billion annually.

We need a president who would see the opportunity out there and provide enabling environment for our young graduates to take advantage of. That is why it is important that those in the age bracket of Elder Paul Biya should step aside for those who understand this unfolding world.

The new world is driven by technology and innovation and very few gerontocrats can understand it talkless of leading us into it!

We need a president who will be operating on the same wavelength with the modern world. We don’t need analogue or antiquated president in 2023 who would be at lost when presidents of the world are talking about innovation, green economy and outsourcing of skills.

The modern economy has gone beyond dependence on extraction of natural resources for growth and development. We are now in knowledge driven economy that requires a man or woman of sound mind, intellectual sagacity and presence of mind to drive the process and push the country in the right direction.

To drive this innovation effectively, our nation would require a person who is not encumbered by age or prone to illness. We need a paradigm shift in our country’s leadership.

The next president must be urbane, cosmopolitan in outlook and not given to parochialism and nepotism. This country is not short of men and women who could fit into the president we need. We have many of them. The list include and not limited to; governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade; governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum; former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi; former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Prof Kingsley Moghalu; governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello; governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Malam Nuhu Ribadu; governor-elect of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo; former governor of Rivers State and minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; president of African Development Bank (ADB) Dr Akinwumi Adesina; director general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; political economist,

Professor Pat Utomi; director general, National Automotive Design and Development Council, Mr Jelani Aliyu, among others. This is not an exhaustive list as stated earlier, but to remind us that we have in our midst people that could fit into the paradigm shift in our presidential recruitment process.

Some of the aforementioned names are not your regular politicians.

They are mostly technocrats who as president would herald a shift in our recruitment process.

We have to abandon the present process of presidential recruitment if we want to make headway in the digital world that we live and which is constantly evolving. We cannot continue to do the same thing every election circle and expect a different outcome from what we presently have.

There is no magic wand that would make the old system of foisting old men on the country go away. It has to take our collective decision and courage to say, enough is enough.

It means that we must be able to reject the elderly moneybags who are set to buyoff everyone to get to the coveted prize in 2023. For the sake of our nation and our peoples, this paradigm shift is essential and necessary.

Aluta Continua!