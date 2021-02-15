Just recently, the federal government issued a warning to farmers to desist from early rainfall planting during the 2021 farming season. The reason according to the government is that there is going to be a severe dry spell that is expected in many parts of the country.

This is not the first time the government is issuing this kind of warning. Actually, it has become an annual ritual which farmers now look forward to.

What is curious to most agricultural experts is that Nigeria, a country of over 200 million people still depends heavily on rain-fed agriculture. This, of course, explains the food insecurity ravaging the country leading to almost excessive dependence on food importation.

The implication of this is that the world may have moved on, leaving us behind as far as modern agricultural practice is concerned. It needs no stressing that in this 21stcentury when technology has made everything easy, countries no longer depend on seasonal rainfalls to support their agriculture, farmers farm all year round using irrigation.

Nigeria has over 37 million hectares of arable land not fully utilised because of predominantly rain-fed farming practised in the country.

Worldwide, irrigated agriculture accounts for about four-fifths of global water withdrawals. The share of irrigated land ranges widely from four percent of the total area cropped in Africa to 42 percent in South Asia.

Specifically while India and China have about 30 percent and 52 percent of all cropland irrigated, Nigeria has less than five per cent.

Specifically, of the over 37 million hectres of arable land the country has, only 293,000 are equipped for irrigation as at 2018. This figure has remained unchanged since 2007. That is why the nation will continue to import food from India and China.

Globally, it is known that irrigation farming delivers greater crop yield than rain-fed farming. This is because it is usually regulated and more focused than rain-fed farming.

Irrigated farms also support the livestock and poultry sectors through irrigated production of animal forage and feed crops.

At a time like this when the nation is facing the challenge of the frequent herders-farmers clashes leading to destruction of lives and property as well as food shortages, the full adoption and serious investment in irrigation farming will not only provide jobs for unemployed youths, but will also bring lasting peace to most communities.

Providing irrigation facilities is not rocket science. Each year, thousands of farmlands are washed away by flood. Rather than allowing the flood to just dry up and waste away, the government can provide earth dams where the flood water could empty into and be used for irrigation during the dry season.

Dry season farming, if well planned and implemented, would allow for all-year round farming and is capable of solving the nation’s poverty and food insufficiency challenge.

We believe that if this administration is serious about ensuring food security for this nation through agricultural transformation, or creating employment for the teaming unemployed youths, or even, its most talked about diversification of the economy, and we are convinced it is, then the first place to start is the revamping of the river basin development authorities.

With efficient and functional river basins, Nigeria can effectively embark on an all year round farming through irrigation. This alone will ensure that food crops which we now treat as seasonal crops, would be available all year round. The problem of scarcity which lead to high prices will go.

Again, with emphasis on irrigation farming, the recurrent challenge of flooding and washing away of farmlands would be minimised as farmers can comfortably shift their attention to dry season farming, while reducing the clamour for farming only during the wet season.

As the government has always alluded to the fact that its intention is to make farming a profitable venture for farmers, dry season farming can make that come true. Prices of agricultural produce in dry seasons are often much higher than produce in the rainy seasons because rain-fed agriculture allows all farmers to cultivate and harvest almost simultaneously.

As a newspaper, we admit that irrigation facilities are a little bit expensive and would require some level of investment. As government is concerned about shortage of funds, all what it needs to do is to create adequate awareness for farmers to know the benefits of dry season farming and what little technologies they can adopt to help them conserve water for irrigating their farms during dry season.

The government should reinvigorate agricultral extension service officers who can go to the villages educating the farmers on what to do so they could farm all year round including the introduction of early maturing crop varieties.

We know and are very much convinced that the government knows what to do, what is lacking is the political will and proper supervision of those vested with responsibility to manage the nation’s agricultural sector.