By Our Editors

There is no gainsaying it that corruption is so pervasive in Nigeria. The nation’s public service has been turned into a kind of commercial enterprise steeped in corruption. On daily basis, we are greeted with news of one public servant embezzling funds meant for projects or some basic amenities.

Corruption has, arguably, denied millions of Nigerians access to even the most basic healthcare and quality education. What is more, it has reinforced security agencies’ abuses or brutality and other widespread patterns of human rights violations. In the midst of all of this, the anti-corruption agencies in the country appear weak and helpless. They all appear to have lost steam.

It does not look like we are winning the war at all. We have been applying the same old methods and expecting new results. The government, at this point, needs to review its strategies towards a better coordinated anti-graft war. If the war must be won, then the crusade has to be centralised by merging all the anti-corruption agencies.

As a newspaper, we strongly believe that for the anti-graft war to regain stream, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) must be merged into one strong organisation or institution, for efficiency and better coordination. This suggestion was also recommended by Oronsaye report, but unfortunately, it was never implemented.

The Committee recommend as follows: the Code of Conduct Tribunal be renamed “Anti -corruption Tribunal” and upgraded to the status of a Court of Superior Records with the responsibility for handling only corruption cases from a proposed merger of lCPC, EFCC and the Code of Conduct Bureau; Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Crimes Commission (ICPC) and the Code of Conduct Bureau. Again, the government rejected the recommendation.

This newspaper is not suggesting that these agencies should be scrapped. Instead, they should be merged and their functions and operations streamlined. When the three agencies, EFCC, ICPC and CCB, are merged, one unit can handle the task of investigation; the other can be responsible for prosecution and another can serve as special court to convict and jail individuals that have been found guilty. And that way, we will be able achieve some results.

It is now clear that we cannot make any meaningful progress with the current structures of anti-corruption agencies – EFCC, ICPC and CCB. More often than not, you will find all the three anti-graft agencies investigating the same case, thereby wasting resources and taxpayers’ money without concrete results. And because this is often the case, you now have countless number of cases that are poorly prosecuted.

In recent times, the anti-graft crusade has come under heavy attacks, with most people seeing it as a pawn and political tool by the government to frighten or silence opponents. By and large, it is obvious that those in government are shielding themselves and are not geared at fighting the root cause of the problem.

Corruption has a disproportionate impact on the poor and most vulnerable, increasing costs and reducing access to services, including health, education and justice. Corruption in the procurement of drugs and medical equipment drives up costs and can lead to sub-standard or harmful products. The human costs of counterfeit drugs and vaccinations on health outcomes and the life-long impacts on children far exceed the financial costs.

Not all of the failures of the anti-corruption agencies are their own fault. There are enormous institutional hurdles to any honest effort to prosecute corruption in Nigeria. Unfortunately, the nation’s political system continues to reward rather than punish corruption. Corruption erodes trust in government and undermines the social contract.

Making inroads against corruption often requires determined efforts to overcome vested interests. Transparency and open governance are key to winning the anti-graft war. When popular disaffection with corruption and cronyism reaches a boiling point, the political rewards to addressing corruption can exceed the costs of upsetting interests.

Government must constructively engage with the people in the fight against corruption and truly walk the talk. The federal government’s anti-graft war must pick up the steam again. The anti-corruption war must be intensified and made more aggressive. The merger of the anti-corruption agencies is long overdue and is an assignment that must be carried out headlong. The government must also ensure that corrupt persons are prosecuted and jailed no matter whose ox is gored. It is high time the government took the bull by the horn and do the needful. It is the only way it can prove to its commitment to the anti-graft war.