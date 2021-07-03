By 2050, Nigeria which is currently the seventh most populous nation is projected to emerge in the third position at a fertility rate of 5.4 and an annual growth rate of 2.2 percent.

Yet the country has a much lower annual Gross Domestic Product(GDP) growth rate than many developed economies worldwide with resources that can hardly meet the needs of its burgeoning population.

With an estimated 45 million women who are of reproductive age, only15 million of them who want to prevent an unintended pregnancy have access to do so. Unfortunately, 9.5 million of them have an unmet need for modern contraceptives or family planning services.

The consequences are an increasing rate of unintended pregnancies which could result to unsafe abortions, thereby accounting for five to 13 percent of all maternal deaths and unplanned births.

Sadly, funding remains inadequate to cover the unmet need for family planning services, despite the Nigeria Family Planning Blueprint, 2020-2024 which spells out the country’s plans for achieving a revised target modern contraceptive prevalence rate of 27 percent by 2024.

More worsening to the reduction of allocation to family planning in the 2021 budget is the recent announcement of an 85 percent cut in funding to the United Nations Population Fund by the UK government, further putting pressure on family planning initiatives.

Worried over the consequences of the reduction in funding for family planning, experts have called for a health policy.

Indeed, Nigeria needs a strategic objective to improve domestic funding to adequately cover family planning costs countrywide through mobilisation of resources from public and private sector funding sources.

Seeking domestic sources to fund family planning services in the country is now a health emergency.

Undeniably, there is a compelling need to shift the emphasis on reliance on foreign donors and leverage local resources for funds to tackle family planning needs in Nigeria.

The best way to achieve this would be for critical stakeholders to come together and prepare documents that will convince both private and public sources that every penny injected into family planning services would be well spent.

Also, Nigeria must embark on a massive advocacy campaign to ensure that it gets the proportion it needs to inject into family planning.

The target sectors to raise required funding are banking, oil and gas and communications.

It is like a time bomb for Nigeria’s population to be increasing more than the economy, consequences of low investment in critical sectors, such as healthcare which is just 0.6 percent of GDP.

Indeed, the impact of lack of adequate funding for family planning services is far-reaching and visibly causing a reduction in the availability of commodities for family planning services.

This is in addition to increasing the rate of unintended pregnancies which can disrupt education for young girls and lack of access to economic opportunities.

There is a need to understand that behind the statistics of women with unmet needs for contraceptives, are real and young people who form a greater percentage of Nigeria’s population.

Reduction in funding for family planning services is also partly the consequences of the impact of COVID-19 on both foreign donors and the Nigerian government.

Regrettably, state governments have also failed to reflect funding for family planning services in their budgets, noting that family planning was the cheapest means of reducing maternal death.

There must be favourable and well-thought-out policies by the government for progress to be made in every sector of the economy.

Similarly, for family planning services to improve in Nigeria, the right kind of policies and an enabling environment must be in place.

Nigeria must think about its revenue and ensure that funds for family planning services are not only captured in the budget, but also allocated and prioritised.

The time for a policy-driven investment in family planning which must be included in a legislative agenda so it can get the kind of attention it deserves in the country is now.

Also, Nigerian leaders must be educated to understand the importance of family planning and why it should invest funds in it. It is not just about asking them to provide funds. They need to know how important it is for the country.

To achieve a reduction in the total fertility rate there is the need for a 24.53 percent increase in the modern contraceptive prevalence rate, according to the World Bank sources.

Unarguably, if unmet needs for modern contraception in Nigeria are satisfied,

unintended pregnancies would drop by 77 percent, from 2.5 million to 555,000 per year, while unplanned births would drop from 885,000 to 200,000. Also, the number of abortions would drop from 1.3 million to 287,000, the World Bank sources say.