In a bid to stop smuggling activities and illicit export of locally subsidised petrol to the neighbouring countries, the federal government had, in August last year, closed Nigeria’s land borders. The government had, also, principally, wanted to stop the importation of smuggled rice so as to maximise the potential of an improved local rice production.

A non-governmental organisation, Observatory of International Rice Statistics (Osiriz), in its economic outlook, claimed that Benin Republic saw its imports of Indian rice dropped from a monthly average of 75,000 tonnes between January and September last year to less than 2,000 tonnes in the last quarter of 2019. In addition, the volume of imported Thai rice fell from a monthly average of 100,000 tonnes to 5,000 tonnes last November.

This goes to prove the assertions that most of the rice imports into Benin Republic are actually meant for the Nigerian market. Some weeks after the border closure, the federal government had listed higher import revenue, lower domestic fuel consumption and increased rice production by local farmers among the gains of the closure of the country’s land borders in four geo-political zones of the country. Since the closure, the monthly import revenue has increased by 15 per cent, instead of dropping as expected in many quarters, while the local consumption of fuel has dropped by 30 per cent, apparently due to reduced smuggling of the product to the neighbouring countries. There’s also the claim that illegal arms entry into the country has substantially reduced as a result of the continuous closure of the land borders.

However, notwithstanding the gains listed, one full year is such a long time to shut down a nation’s borders. It is, therefore, the considered opinion of this Newspaper that it is time to reopen the borders.

Fundamentally, it cannot be denied that while the government may have recorded some gains in the border closure, the economy has also suffered tremendously due to the continuous closure. Second, inflation has been on the rise resulting in a spike in prices of staple foods in the country mostly as a direct consequence of the closure. For instance, a bag of rice which used to cost between N17,000 and N20,000 has increased to between N24,000 and N28,000 since the border closure.

Besides, it is our opinion that border closure cannot be 100 percent effective as the country is littered with illegal entry points in many states of the federation. Nigeria currently has 1,497 illegal routes into the country which many smugglers have taken advantage of. Similarly, the continuous border closure has enriched the pockets of a few state officials at the borders at the expense of the citizens and the economy. Such unpatriotic indulgence should not be allowed to fester.

We also argue that with the ravaging recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it makes no economic sense to still keep the borders shut. Many small businesses have been asphyxiated while many have lost billions of naira because of the continuous closure of the borders. To be sure, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the key drivers behind the economic development of any country especially the developing economies.

The lingering border closure also negates some of the agreements that the country has signed. It is heart-warming that the federal government recently ratified the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), entered into in July 2019. But we feel that the ratification will amount to nothing if the gates of our borders still remain shut. Instructively, the main objectives of the AfCFTA are to create a continental market for goods and services, with free movement of people and capital, and pave the way for creating a Customs Union. It will also grow intra-African trade through better harmonisation and coordination of trade liberalisation across the continent.

We strongly believe that boosting the production of rice and other agricultural products to compete favourably with international standards will naturally reduce the dependence on imports of those commodities. It is gratifying to note that the present administration has put agriculture on the front burner as President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated severally that his administration will achieve food security. We dare say that the commitment of government to this lofty ambition is not in doubt.

Accordingly, we call on the federal government to, without hesitation, reopen the borders as the pains of the border closure, undoubtedly, outweigh the gains. The government should also deploy the use of technology to police the 1,497 illegal routes in the country. Closing the illegal routes should be the number one priority of the government. We strongly believe that with effective policing of the borders, Nigeria can increase its revenue base, and discourage any unwholesome practices.