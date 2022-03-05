President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF)faction, Mr.Igoche Mark, has reacted to Thursday’s FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup draw in Sydney, Australia, where Nigeria’s women basketball team, D’Tigress were drawn in Group B alongside France, Australia, Canada, Japan and Serbia for September world basketball showpiece.

Reacting to the draw, Mark charged the Nigerian ladies to go for ultimate prize, assuring them that the NBBF under his watch will give the team adequate support devoid of politics and egocentrism.

“Dear 3 Peat, the World cup is an avenue to show the world your qualities, skills and your doggedness in the court. My plea is that you have dominated Africa, now is the time to rule the world. Go and conquer the rest of the world, aim at the bull’s eyes.

“On our part, we will ensure that you get all what you deserve in order to prepare adequately for the World Cup. Unlike in the past, when those entrusted with administering the game make promises without fulfilling them, this is what the New Face of Basketball has come to correct. We are committed to your welfare and all round wellbeing devoid of politics and egocentrism.” Mark assured.

Mr. Mark also saluted the technical crew led by Coach Otis Hughley for guiding the team on the right path, noting his effort has led the team a step up in the FIBA women’s world ranking.

