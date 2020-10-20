The chief executive officer (CEO) of Tingo International Holdings Inc, Dozy Mmobuosi yesterday said the platform they introduced would revolutionalise and improve access to public healthcare in the country.

According to Mmobuosi, public health care in Nigeria has failed to meet

basic standards.

Speaking during the introduction of Tingo Remit, a platform that will provide free access to healthcare system in the country, Mmobuosi said the product is the first of its kind globally.

“Tingo Health is the world’s first health care remittance service. With Tingo Health we have developed a solution to tackle this challenge and have partnered with thousands of private medical Centres to offer an affordable private health care cover, in collaboration

with health insurance companies,” he said.

It was gathered that Tingo health is in partnership with over 1,000

private medical centres across the country which the CEO said are some

of the best that provide first class medical care which would have

otherwise been beyond the means of most of the population.

“We believe that this solves a number of key issues for both Nigerians

living outside the country and their friends and family back home.

People will be able to save significant amounts of money of their remittances and with Tingo Health, they will have the peace of mind that should anything happen to their loved ones they are covered and will receive the best possible medical care when they need it most,”

he said.

Mmobuosi further added that the Tingo Remit and Tingo Health Care remittances would streamline the process of transferring money back home and using these funds to pay for medical cover for friends and family, at a lower cost.

“It also means that people no longer have to search for quality medical care centres as we have done that for them,” he announced adding that the organisation is expanding services to other countries,

including Somalia, Ghana, Pakistan and India.

“There is indeed hope that a vast majority of the world’s population would soon be enjoying quality and affordable healthcare across the globe,” he added.