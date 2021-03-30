As national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, marks his 69th birthday, GEORGE OKOJIE in this report chronicles the political sojourn and battles of the iconic politician.

Whatever yardstick one uses to assess the APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not many will disagree that he is a man of immense political sagacity.

Since his joining partisan politics back in the early 1990s, Tinubu has had to surmount myriads of battles, rising to emerge one of the most influential political actors in the country today.

What’s more intriguing to pundits is his capacity to reinvent himself to fit every phase of Nigeria’s political evolution.

His political journey came to the fore in 1992 when he joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP). He was a member of the Peoples Front, a political group led by the late Shehu Musa Yar’Adua which had other politicians like late former president Umaru Yar’Adua; former vice president Atiku Abubakar; former secretary to the government of the federation, Baba Gana Kingibe.

Others were former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso; Abdullahi Aliyu Sumaila, Magaji Abdullahi; Dapo Sarumi and Yomi Edu. In that dispensation he was elected to the Senate to represent the Lagos West constituency in the short-lived Third Republic.

With the June 12, 1993 presidential elections annulled and the struggle to reclaim the presidential mandate of Moshood Abiola as winner of the election in full swing, Tinubu became a frontline member of the famous pro-democracy group, National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

As the military junta of General Sani Abacha unleashed terror on the pro-democracy campaigners, Tinubu went into exile in 1994.

He returned to the country in 1998 after the death of the military dictator which soon ushered in the Fourth Republic.

Following his role in the democratic struggle, Tinubu, a protégé of Alliance for Democracy (AD) leaders Abraham Adesanya and Ayo Adebanjo, gained more political clout.

He went on to win the AD primaries for the Lagos State governorship elections, defeating Funsho Williams and Wahab Dosunmu, a former minister of Works and Housing. He later emerged governor of Lagos State on the party’s ticket.

But a fresh round of political battles were in the offing. No sooner than he settled into office than he fell out with the then President Olusegun Obasanjo over issues surrounding observance of core democratic tenets.

By providence and competence, Tinubu emerged a key voice of the opposition even as governor, rallying his fellow South West governors at the time against the anti-democratic tendencies of the federal government.

However, while Tinubu survived the PDP onslaught in the 2003 election in the South West, his colleagues were not lucky. This was more so that he had alerted them of Obasanjo and PDP’s plot to capture the zone.

However, when the dust generated by 2003 election settled, Tinubu was the only AD governor standing.

Faced with the need for political survival, Tinubu’s genius kicked in as he embarked on an existential expansion of the AD, merging with Justice Party, Advance Congress of Democrats(ACD) and a few splinter parties to create the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

Under this arrangement, the ACN gained political control in the five south-western states of Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ogun and Ekiti.

Another major display of his political prowess as governor was his ability to raise the state’s Internally Generated Revenue to survive the clampdown by the Obasanjo-led government on the state as punishment for creating an additional 37 Local Government Council Development Centres.

By the end of his term as governor, Tinubu had created a well-oiled political machine which made it easy for his predecessor, Babatunde Fashola to have a relatively smooth ride to office. Fashola’s successors, Akinwunmi Ambode and the incumbent, Babajide Sanwo-Olu are also beneficiaries of his political family, more so, for majority of the federal and state lawmakers in the state.

Out of office, Tinubu’s influence continued to swell. At this point, he had become indispensable in the political equation of the South West and one of the most influential opposition figures in Nigeria.

As the 2011 general election approached and the calls for a strong opposition resonated within the polity, Tinubu was at the fore of the movement to form a major political party that would match PDP’s size and spread.

Although the move was scuttled, attempts to whittle Tinubu’s influence manifested in his prosecution at the Code of Conduct Bureau during the President Goodluck Jonathan era.

That prosecution ran aground and Asiwaju intensified moves to help create a major national opposition platform.

By February 6, 2013, the Jagaban of Borgu deployed his strategic prowess in the “political merger” by melding his party with two other ones – the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

Thus, the three parties became – the All Progressives Congress (APC), thereby sacrificing his personal ambition to give life to the party.

He was instrumental in wooing former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, former senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki, and five PDP governors into APC which eventually helped in PDP’s defeat in 2015.

But the intrigues surrounding who would emerge the running mate to the then APC presidential candidate, Gen Muhammadu Buhari put Tinubu in the spotlight. Tinubu was in the forefront to emerge as Buhari’s running mate for the 2015 poll. But the resistance to the Muslim/Muslim ticket was too strong.

He however yielded the spot to his political protégé and current vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

Reacting to the intrigues surrounding the incident at the time, Tinubu said, “There came a time during the course of the events when our presidential candidate, General Muhammadu Buhari offered the vice presidential slot to me. Being a normal human being, I was deeply moved and honored that he would consider me for the position. Being a patriot, I had to weigh my potential candidacy in all of its dimensions.

‘’I have concluded that the interest of the party, our campaign and of the nation are better served if I retain my position as the national leader of the APC, allowing me to be a bridge builder across all divides. Although, I declined the position, I want to thank General Buhari for extending the honor to me. Despite all the noise and opposition around my possible selection, he stood firm and steadfast,” he said.

Still, APC’s assumption of power at the center ushered in a new political phase in Nigeria, and for Tinubu, a fresh political challenge.

Assuming the toga of a national leader of the APC has not come easy as he has had to fend off snide attacks from political rivals within his party.

And with talks about his 2023 presidential ambition gaining traction, the attacks are wont to intensify, what with the debate over power shift to the South on the one hand, and the clamour by other APC chieftains from the South who are desirous of succeeding Buhari, on the other hand.

For a veteran politician who has earned his stripes from many political battles, pundits aver that Asiwaju is experienced enough to wade through the coming political storm. Nevertheless, the politics of 2023 might just be his toughest yet.