By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

The Network for National Stability (NENSTAB) has extended its felicitations to Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu who turned one year shy of a grand septuagenarian recently, describing him as a man with borderless charity, deep in leadership deposits, and blessed with a fecund national stamina and absorbing presence.

In a statement issued by the executive secretary of the group, Steve JSC Ugwu, the Network stated: “it is our considered respect to join other well meaning Nigerians to felicitate with a man whose page in politics, governance and leadership is carved in refined consistency for national stability and a ringing thirst for a better Nigeria.”

As evidently human as he is, Ugwu said Tinubu indeed has been extra remarkable by sheer weight of purpose, conviction and articulation, to sustaining the solid base of hope, that Nigeria will not only outpace her challenges, but can do that faster together, not asunder.

He said: “We are persuaded as a non governmental body dedicated to a fair and equitable Nigerian togetherness, through a new bar of unity and accommodation, to note that we find inspiring resonance in what the celebrant has made his personal birthday become, a deliberate conscientization vehicle of the elites and the masses towards revival of “our bonds as our common wealth.

“As a body of concerned statesmen, development entrepreneurs and broad nationalists, we urge more Nigerians to borrow from Tinubu’s resilient spice, to help us as a nation brew a content we can all sip and be content, away from the paralysing absurdities of vain glory.

“A country with prospects as ours should no longer hang on the cliff perpetually while leaders fiddle and hug silence in helplessness, as the people sleep and wake to a routine of agony. The building of a redemption consensus, we advise is urgent, because the spiralling disciples of separation, waging ferocious wars at our fragile heartbeat, demand specialized intensive treatment, to arrest festering sores from becoming dangerous cancer. Amputation of Nigeria we dare say, should not be romanced where cure is possible and available.

“Senator Bola Tinubu we know, may not be the only medic in this theatre for our critical national surgery, but a great asset we must wish well to remain stronger for a skilled operation that deserves his profound best and creative talent. A desperate situation needs a delicate processor, and Tinubu is one easy find that needs no microscope to pick in a haystack. We honestly congratulate and commend him on this score.”