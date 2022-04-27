A political support group for presidential aspirant and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described him as a “unifier, religious tolerant and a politician of intrinsic repute with the capability to turn things around for Nigeria and all Nigerians.”

The group under the name of South West Agenda for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (SWAGA) said Tinubu is the foremost politician in the South West region of Nigeria, if not across Nigeria, adding that ‘people in the region hold him in very high esteem, and they want to support his political aspiration any day, anytime.

A delegation from the group led by its national chairman Senator Dayo Adeyeye made the remarks yesterday when the members visited t the corporate headquarters of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, publishers of LEADERSHIP and National Economy Newspapers in Abuja yesterday.

Adeyeye said the visit was to familiarise with the LEADERSHIP management and build a good working relationship with it, saying LEADERSHIP Newspaper is the foremost national newspaper in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The political group the choice of Tinubu was arrived at in search for someone who can build on whatever foundation President Buhari has laid; and it came to the conclusion that Tinubu was the right man for the job. “He towers above every other politician in the South West and the entire region of the South.

“He’s a highly experienced politician. He has a very fantastic track record. He’s a builder of men and women. He has shown tremendous capacity to identify talents allover the place and to use them for very useful purposes. He turned around the Lagos State economy. He was able to build the economy that is now rated as number five in the whole of Africa.

“So, we believe that a man who has been able to do that at state level can as well replicate it at the national level. Most importantly, we saw in him, a unifier – somebody who is able to build bridges across the country,” Adeyeye said.

The group said Tinubu’s leadership quality made Lagos State the investment destination in Nigeria, saying Tinubu has the innate capacity to give Nigeria the most needed unity for peace to reign and development achieved. “The centrifugal forces are tearing us apart. They are unleashed already. Ethnic and religious forces want to put this nation down. We need a person who has build bridges across and bring everybody together. In the aspect of religion, is a tolerant. We need a religious tolerant in this country,” Adeyeye stated.

The group said it has taken the campaign for Tinubu to the length and breadth of Nigeria, visiting traditional rulers, interest groups, political leaders and opinion molders to sell their candidate who they brag will revamp the comatose economy, secure the country and ensure jobs are created for idle youths.

“We are very confident that the entire South West is secured for Tinubu. That’s solid,” SWAGA’s national Secretary Bosun Oladele said. While acknowledging other presidential aspirants, especially Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the group said he has insignificant influence in the region and so, “we are not worried that he is in the race with our candidate. Events will prove us right that Asiwaju is fully in control of that zone.”

They condoled with the management and staff of LEADERSHIP Group Limited over the death of its founding chairman, Sam Nda-Isaiah, while commending the team for advancing the ideals of the late chairman and raising the standard he left behind.

The group managing director of the company, Muazu Elazeh welcome the delegation, saying he was personally impressed with the matured manner in which they are coordinating their activities.

“I think other support groups need to learn from you so that you can ultimately play politics devoid of rancor. At the end of the day, we all have one country. And our concern should be on how to have a better country. I urge you to keep it up.

Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu is our politician of the year. For us to have arrived at that decision, it is because we’ve seen the political dexterity of the man Asiwaju. It’s an understatement to say he’s a politician of record. Hate him or like him, he is a politician, a classical one. We urge you to sustain it. Am impressed with the synergy you are building across the country. Yes, South West Agenda for Ahmed Tinubu, but Tinubu is a Nigerian project, not for South West alone.

Stating that as a caveat the media organization is apolitical, Elazeh said the concern of LEADERSHIP is what is best for Nigeria, adding that the organization will watch events as they unfold and at the right time make its position known as regard who should take over from Buhari. “And we will do it unapologetically,” he stated, assuring that as for whatever support SWAGA would need from LEADERSHIP Newspapers, we will always give you as constitutionally guaranteed.”