BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN AND NONYE EKWENUGO

Former Governor of Lagos State and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on the federal government to invest massively on job creation to tackle insecurity and unemployment in the country.

Tinubu made the appeal yesterday, in a remark at the opening of the 2021 annual Arewa House Lectures, which he chaired in Kaduna.

According to the APC national leader, job creation is key to eradicating restiveness and sundry criminality among Nigeria youths.

He noted that the topic of the programme, “Reducing the cost of governance for inclusive growth and youth development in post COVID-19 19 Northern Nigeria” was timely particularly given the seriousness of the security challenges that “have become one of the primary causes of despair and frustration among Nigerians, young and old alike,” adding that “that frustration and despair are , in large part, caused by chronic poverty and the breakdown in social institutions wrought be y such longstanding suffering.”

Tinubu further advocated that while the states, local government must shape their budgets to fit their revenues, the federal government could and should spend more to create more jobs for youths in the North and Southern regions.

Tinubu admitted that the development of any nation was dependent on the ability of government to allocate sufficient funds to projects and programs that create and encourage growth and employment.

“We must reject that mode of thinking that assumes government expenditure is inherently unproductive as well as harmful to the economy”.

On the cost of governance, he noted that the cost of governance remained the key factors in the socio-econmic development of any nation, declaring, however, that “we must be careful about what we say and truly mean when we talk of cost of governance.”