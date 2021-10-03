All is set for the debut of South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23) a campaign group of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu.

The political group led by the former minister of Works and media adviser to the Late MKO Abiola; Senator Dayo Adeyeye in a statement yesterday said the group had earlier inaugurated the State chapters in Osun, Ogun, Ondo, and Ekiti States after its regional inauguration held in Ibadan the political headquarters of Western Nigeria on 15th December 2020.

The statement reads in part: ”The ‘Lion of Burdillon’ is roaring again as the sensitization train of South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23) hits Lagos this week from 3rd October, 2021 carrying with it the message of millions of Nigerians yearning for Sen Tinubu to contest the 2023 Presidential election.

“With serious determination to succeed, Lagos shall stand still for Swaga 23.”

Adeyey said that notable traditional rulers in South West such as the Ooni of Ife, Alaafin of Oyo, Olubadan of Ibadan, Alake of Egba, Olu of Ilaro, Akarigbo of Remo, Ataoja of Osogbo, Deji of Akure,Oluwo of Iwo, Osemawe of Ondo, Olukare of Ikare had received the group and supported the call for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contest the 2023 Presidential election at different times across the states and lent their voice to the agitation for his candidature whilst praying for a successful outing for the group in their efforts at wooing him to throw his hat into the ring.