A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has been awarded the Democracy Icon of the Fourth Republic by Champion Newspapers.

The two-term former Lagos State governor who was represented by the state commissioner for environment and water resources, Mr Tunji Bello, was conferred with the award at the 2020 Champion Awards on Friday night in Lagos.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the choice of awarding Tinubu such a recognition was based on his symbol of courage, vision and commitment to justice.

The management described him as the man who remains Nigeria’s most relentless fighter for democracy, justice and the rule of law.

“No history of modern Nigeria can be complete without giving due regard to his contributions to safeguarding the democratic aspersions of an entire nation and its people, regardless of creed and ethnic background, at a time when those aspirations were deeply threatened.

“He is one of Nigeria’s foremost nationalists and champions of federalism. He is one of the few leaders and champions of democracy with the potentials and experience to take Nigeria to the promised land,” the management added.

Others honoured included Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for double awards of Champion Newspapers Governor of the Year and Man of the Year; he was represented by his deputy governor, Benedict Alabi. Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi was awarded Governor of the Year for Infrastructural Development; Enugu State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was awarded the Most Outstanding Security Conscious and Peaceful Governor, among others.