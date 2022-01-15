Elder statesman and former secretary general of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Mr Anthony Sani, has said that former governor of Lagos State, Sen Ahmed Bola Tinubu, had groomed many politicians from the South West and has the right to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Sani said Tinubu is a politician with structure, strategy and contact.

Reacting to the declaration of Tinubu to contest the 2023 presidential election, Sani said apart from President Muhammadu Buhari, no politician enjoys regional support like Tinubu.

The former spokesman of ACF who during his time, was seen as the face of the apex northern group, recalled that when Tinubu was governor, he was sure footed and far sighted enough to appoint into his cabinet, commissioners from most of the states in South West who he groomed to later become governors in their respective states.

“That strategy has enabled him to straddle his influence as leader of the South West which places him in good stead to negotiate with other power blocks and secure some favorable terms.

“Besides the person of Mr President, I do not see any politician with such strategy and stratus or clout,” Sani said.

“I am not a fan of politics of identity symbolised by region, ethnicity and religion that is divisive as it seeks to supplant itself on those of real issues of real concern to real ordinary Nigerians. As I said, such dividing lines and fissiparous tendencies include region, ethnicity and religion, besides gender and generation.

“And if we must include religion in the politics of identity, one expects a Christian president should emerge from the South that is predominantly populated by Christians. That way, two birds would be killed with one stone,” Sani said.

