The Tinubu Support Organisation, one of the support groups working for the actualisation of the Tinubu Presidency, has said that the former Lagos State Governor has the credentials and workable template to rebuild and rebirth the nation.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the group, Alhaji Aminu Suleiman, said the organisation has mapped out strategies to ensure the former Lagos Governor becomes the next President that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu stands out as the only man in the country with the credentials to lead Nigeria.

Suleiman said, “Asiwaju Tinubu the most influential and highly experienced man-builder of our time, who is fully aware that this all-important assignment cannot be completed without the support of credible men and organizations with solid structures to spread the message to all Nigerians from the grassroots to those in diaspora.

According to him: “The divine mandate of our God-sent leader is the “Rebirth of a New Nigeria”. Tinubu is burdened with the complaints on the lips of an average Nigerian as touching the current state of the economy, education, security threats amongst others.

He said the north owes Asiwaju a debt of gratitude for his support for emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 after his failed three attempts that it was time for the north to reciprocate the gesture.

“Tinubu is the man of the moment, the man with a distinctly defined destiny coupled with a purposefully prepared life to deliver a national mandate that will have an everlasting positive effect and dramatic turn-around not only on Nigeria of today but also on the generations to come. Summarily, it is about the man with a mandate to give rebirth to a new Nigeria that will be an envy to the world and the mechanism our organisation has put in place to bring this to a reality.

He said the north should use the opportunity of the Tinubu presidency to debunk the insinuation the region will betray the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC), adding that Tinubu has a divine mandate to transform Nigeria into a peaceful and prosperous nation.

