A member of Lagos State House of Assembly Hon. Jude Idimogu, representing Oshodi-Isolo has said he would rally the support of Ibo people living in Lagos State for the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be voted as President come 2023 presidential election.

The lawmaker who said the former governor of Lagos State has what it takes to be president of the country, advised Ibo people to realign with All Progressives Congress (APC) so that they can achieve the ambition of ruling after the tenure of the APC National Leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to him, Tinubu has the qualities it takes to rule the country, noting that he was a one time Senator and two-term Governor of Lagos state.

The Lawmaker pointed out that the politician fought for the enthronement of democracy in the country and had to travel abroad when his life was in danger.

Idimogu who launched a campaign support for both Tinubu and speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly Rt. Hon.Mudashiru Obasa yesterday in Lagos said that residents of Oshodi-Isolo should support the latter over his ambition to be a Senator representing Lagos South-West Senatorial District in the forthcoming election.