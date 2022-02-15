A group under the auspices of Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) has said that the date for the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention was chosen after their principal visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Villa.

The ruling APC had fixed 26 February, 2022 as the date of its convention.

The loyalists, while addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, explained that the convention date, prior to now, had been dragging for so long, and was resolved after Tinubu’s intervention.

The convener of BAT Vanguard, Engr. Sola Olofin, stated this while fielding questions from journalists on what Tinubu had been doing to ensure APC does not disintegrate ahead of primary elections within the party and 2023 general election.

Olofin said Tinubu has been making frantic efforts to ensure there is no rancour in the party, being the leader of the APC.

He said so far, he has been able to organise peaceful meetings with the necessary arms of the party towards ensuring that the convention would hold peacefully come February 26.

He stressed that the party has been expecting to hold its convention but the caretaker committee has not been able to fix a date for it.

The convener of the group said shortly after Tinubu’s visit to the Presidency, the party is now on the right path.

”You can see that within a short time, everything died down and the caretaker committee was able to announce a date for the convention.

“I want to believe that this is one of his efforts in ensuring that the party holds a smooth convention,” Olofin said.

Olofin stressed that Tinubu’s age would help him to handle important national issues considering the wealth of experience he had accumulated over the years.

According to him, “Also, based on the constitution, it makes provision for age brackets and he’s still within the age limit to contest. If you look critically at some Western countries, particularly America, their president is of age, and also some of the African countries.

“They have presidents that are of age, and I believe that the older you are, the more experience you have to handle the national issue, and also ensure that rule of law is well taken care of.”

On his part, the co-convener of BAT Vanguard, Barr. Sola Gabriel disclosed that their principal is in full support of recent moves of the party to review its constitution.

He noted that the last constitution amendment took place in 2014.