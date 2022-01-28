Amid rumours making the rounds that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, travelled out of the country to seek medical treatment in the United Kingdom, his spokesperson, Tunde Rahman, has debunked the rumours, saying his principal is hale and hearty

Rahman, who confirmed that the former governor of Lagos State travelled overseas to hold some meetings and further consultations in line with his 2023 presidential aspiration, said the APC chieftain would return to Nigeria next week.

He told journalists that, “Asiwaju’s trip to the UK (United Kingdom) is not to rest or because of any illness.

“While abroad, Asiwaju is maintaining a vigorous schedule of meetings and consultations on a range of important matters.

“Whether at home or abroad, the daily schedule of Asiwaju is vibrant and full. Most people couldn’t sustain his high level of activity. This speaks to his exceptional intellectual energy and his commitment to achievement

“Asiwaju will return to Nigeria next week once this set of meetings and talks abroad is completed.”

It would be recalled that the 69-year-old politician had stayed in the United Kingdom for over three months in 2021 when he underwent surgery and therapy for knee injury.

This has raised concerns over his health condition, with some people saying he was not medically fit to become Nigeria’s next president.

