BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Monday paid a condolence visit to the family of late Afenifere’s spokesman, Yinka Odumakin at their residence in Omole area of Lagos State.

Odumakin, a frontline human rights activist and well-known critic of the former Lagos State governor died on Saturday after battling with respiratory problems occasioned by COVID-19 complications.

Tinubu who was received by his widow, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin on Monday, spent time consoling her, expressing how much Yinka was dear to his heart and that his death represented a big loss.

He told Okei-Odumakin to take heart as death is inevitable and that no matter the grief, nothing could bring him back to life again.

Fielding questions from journalists, Tinubu said Odumakin has contributed so much to constitutional democracy in the country.

He said he, Odumakin and others were together during the struggle for the actualisation of June 12, 1993 presidential election won by the late MKO Abiola.

Tinubu added that Odumakin, Tokunbo Afikuyomi and others meant so much to him.

According to him, even if he and Odumakin later had differences, that was after they had pushed the military out of power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu said, “He has so much contributed to constitutional democracy of this country, no matter which side you are, we were together struggling for actualization of June 12. They mean so much to me, himself, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, many of them.

“Even if we had differences at a later stage, that is after we have gotten the military out of power, we were in AD together. He matters to me a lot and I respect him, that is what I have shown.”

Yinka’s widow, Joe, said the death of her husband was so shocking to her, saying she was yet to get over the shock.

She said she wished Yinka would still be alive to witness the arrays of tributes poured on him even by those they had differences.