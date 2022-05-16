National leader of the All Progressives Congress and frontline presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said he can replicate the leadership example which has translated to good governance in Lagos State in the entire country.

The former Lagos State governor while having a private meeting with former deputy governors of the APC noted that he had a blueprint to turnaround every sector of Nigeria’s economy and social security.

One of the deputy governors who attended the meeting noted discussions with the national leader was majorly centred on how to turn around the fortune of Nigeria for better. He also said Tinubu urged the deputy governors to support his ambition as he assured them that he had what it takes to lead the country aright.

According to him, Asiwaju Tinubu at the meeting said, “I am a talent hunter and highly exposed, today, I am proud that I can showcase Lagos. Lagos is now a holiday destination for other Nigerians and West African people. We are yet to get where we want to be until they can fly from France to Lagos chasing the sun. All through winter you can’t see holiday resorts across Nigeria.”

While mirroring the rot in Nigeria’s education sector, Tinubu said, “Some of you have spent so much money on your children taking education overseas, because of the education system here, I can assure you, it won’t happen in my administration. Look at the budget to education, where will that take us, education trust fund too, hardly will you find university leaderships and trustees of that fund.”

He, however, vowed to bring an end to economic sabotage, particularly oil theft in the Niger Delta area, at the same time promise to ensure that crude oil are refined in the country, if elected as the next president.

“We have started modular refineries and the stealing of crude oil increases, it has correlations.

“Year after year we complain about Port Harcourt refinery, who knows whether it was a carcass of refinery they shifted to us, we could look at it. Saudi Arabia built three refineries within two years and luckily, we have a son, Dangote who built one, now.

“Look at how much we are flaring the gas, that is money we are burning and that is poison we are bringing to our people and the environment. How much will it take us to partner European Group. We can get a long-term loan to fund long term projects and convert it to money, economic prosperity for Nigeria,” he stated.

The national leader also spoke about the major turnaround in the Lagos State judiciary, as he said judges in Lagos State would find it hard to accept promotions to higher courts.

“It is very difficult to get volunteers to come to the Court of Appeal from Lagos, this is because we take care of them up to retirement,” he added.

While speaking about the deteriorating security situation in the county, Tinubu said banditry and kidnapping for ransoms ought to have been addressed before it became rampant as a popular business.

“Banditry, once you have a trade that is bringing illegal money, if you don’t stop it in time, it will expand, there will be copycats. That is why I like Shettima, ‘referring to former governor of Borno State’ the day we discussed about Chibok girls, kidnapping and everything, he put on a uniform and we were walking together.”