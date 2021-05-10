ADVERTISEMENT

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The Bola Tinubu Support Organisation (BTSO) has appointed the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as its national patron.

This was contained in a press release obtained sent to LEADERSHIP and signed by the national coordinator of the organisation, Comrade Abubakar Abdullahi Kuso.

Presenting the letter of appointment to Governor Ganduje, Kuso said the organisation appointed the governor as its patron considering his commitments and support to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Receiving the letter from the leadership of BTSO, Governor Ganduje appreciated them for honouring while accepting the appointment.

Recall that Asiwaju Tinubu, had last month visited Kano State where he celebrated his 69th birthday anniversary with an annual colloquium