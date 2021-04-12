ADVERTISEMENT

he Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has faulted and countered statements made by Farooq Kperogi, a newspaper columnist, casting aspersions on the state of health of the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Oluwatosin Johnson, head, media and publicity of TSG denied Kperogi’s wild claims and urged him to uphold the ethics of journalism practice without being mischievous.

Oluwatosin condemned Kperogi’s hypothetical submission, describing his narratives as fallacious and idiotic.

The group said it was shocked by Kperogi’s “curious and spurious allegations” declaring that “Asiwaju Tinubu is medically sound and fit to undertake any national assignments whatsoever “.

“Kperogi appears to have his facts or information mixed up somewhere. He must be confusing someone else with Asiwaju. The national leader has been enjoying and continues to enjoy sound health to the utter shame of his detractors”.

While urging Nigerians to shun falsehood surrounding the state of Asiwaju’s health, the group said Kperogi’s mischief should be viewed from the prism of his planting of fake news about Asiwaju Tinubu’s health in the cyberspace for the very intent of later citing same as the source of this information with the intent of misinforming Nigerians about Asiwaju’s health.

“We Admonish those playing evil politics with human health to repent and turn a new leaf as no human being has the key over any other’s life or death except God!”.