Northern Young Professional for Tinubu (NYPT) led by its national coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai, has been launched in Kano State to pursue the actualisation of the 2023 presidential aspiration of former governor of Lagos State Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At the official launch of the association at the Avenue Event Centre in Kano, Yakasai said the inauguration and simultaneous opening of its office at Yankaba in Nasarawa local government area, was to show the commitment of the group to doing what is good at the right time.

He said, “This is a movement envisaged not out of selfish interest but to bring together young professionals who have a stake not only to determine the future of our country but also their own future.

“So many times professionals that are employers of labour particularly from the North, are left behind by refusing to participate in politics because we at all times do ascribe ourselves as private people working solely for the private sector.”

Yakasai stated that NYPT is an idea that was conceptualised by like minds to see that they partake in politics to become part and parcel of the political development of the country.

He said as men and women employers of labour in various sectors of the economy, ranging from manufacturers, service providers, farmers, entrepreneurial business community, to academicians of repute, they owe it a duty to see to the progress and development of their constituencies.

On the suitability of the aspirant, he said, “What we found in Tinubu is qualities of a great leader, because great leaders have two characteristics which are building on the capacity of their people, as well as their environment. Tinubu is well known for that throughout his political life. He impacted on the lives of so many people since before now.’’

On his part, an elder and one of the closest associates of Tinubu in Kano, Alhaji Hamza Darma, extolled the virtues of the presidential aspirant and rated him as the best contestant and someone who will competently navigate the ship to the Promised Land after Buhari.

On his part, the Kano State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who spoke through the managing director of (KAROTA) Alhaji Baffa Babba Dan’agundi said voting for Tinubu is the answer to the myriads of problems bedevilling the nation.