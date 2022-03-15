A frontier support group of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ahmed Bola Tinubu presidential ambition, the management and staff of Tinubu Support Group (TSG) in collaboration with Lagos state government have unveiled plans ahead of the 70th birthday of the presidential hopeful.

According to a statement from the support group ,a football match and Prayers simultaneously across the six (6) geo-political zones of the country.

“There will also be a Novelty football Match between Ex- Super Eagles International Players and the Asiwaju Team at Onikan Stadium Lagos on 20th march 2022. Among the Ex Super Eagles players set to play are Kanu Nwako, Jay Jay Okocha, Peter Rufai, Tijani Babangida, Mutiu Adepoju, Garba Lawal,Julius Aghahowa, Victor Ikpeba, Uche Okechukwu, Ifeayi Udeze, Taribo West, Victor Agali, Ike Shorunmu, Victor Ezeji, Obafemi Abiodun, Dosu Joseph, Jonathan to list a few.”

The group further revealed that awards will be presented to His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu by Ex-Super Eagles and Kanu Heart Foundation.

“The 13th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, an annual high-powered policy roundtable, which is expected to add colour to the Birthday celebration and attract prominent Nigerians from all walks of life in preparation for what political pundits described as a remarkable watershed in the career of the man known to be wielding considerable influence on the political landscape of the country.

“The colloquium and the above listed TSG activities will mark the 70th birthday of the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu in Lagos, Nigeria,” the statement reads.

