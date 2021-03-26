ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN |

Former Lagos State governor and national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is set to chair the 11th Arewa House lecture slated for tomorrow in Kaduna.

The annual lecture, which is in honour of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria and the Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello will be delivered by the governor of Plateau state and chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum, Simon Bako Lalong.

Lalong will speak on ‘Reducing the Cost of Governance and Inclusion of Youth in National Development in Post COVID- 19 Era’.

The director of Arewa House, Dr Shuaibu Shehu Aliyu, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Kaduna said the last lecture which was the 10th series was delivered by the then Governor of Central Bank, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and was chaired by the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

He, however, said that both Tinubu and Lalong were carefully selected to chair and deliver the 11th annual lecture.