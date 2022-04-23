Some presidential aspirants are currently being hosted for Iftar dinner by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Saturday evening.

Recall that the First Lady had invited all presidential aspirants, across all political parties, to the Ramadan Iftar, it was however gathered that the event will also be hosting elected party officials.

At the time the event took off, All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State, and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State were among the presidential aspirants attending the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; one-time national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Barnabas Gemade; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and oil and gas mogul, Tein Jack-Rich were also in attendance.

Details Later…