Presidential hopeful and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Gbenga Olawepo-Hasim yesterday said it was breach of protocol for presidential hopefuls to declare their ambitions at the presidential villa after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari.

Olawepo-Hasim who stated this when speaking with LEADERSHIP in Abuja, however stated that he will declare his ambition after the national convention of the party, stressing that he won’t declare at the villa after he meets the president.

Recall that former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, and Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, formally declared their intentions to contest for the presidency in 2023 at the presidential villa after meeting Buhari.

But when asked when he would formally announce his intention for 2023 presidency, Olawepo-Hasim who said it would be after the APC national convention, added that “it is premature for anyone who wants to be aspirant or candidate as the case may be to make a formal declaration before the structure that you want to contest on on the national level Is in place. Until we have a full-fledged national executive committee.”

On whether he will make an open declaration like others after meeting Buhari he said “The president is the president and commander in chief of Nigeria. He is not just the president of the APC. I believe it is an abuse of protocol to use that forum to make a declaration.

Have you ever seen any American contestant or anywhere in the world where people go to the state house to declare their aspiration. It has never been done.

“It is good to meet the president and consult with him. I would do that. But I won’t put him on the spot by choosing the seat of power to make a declaration. That is an abuse of state protocol.”

He however cautioned that Nigeria’s problems require a fresh and patriotic perspective in the search for who leads the nation come 2023.

Olawepo-Hashim explained that national ailments such as insecurity, unemployment, poverty and infrastructural decay that constitute most important challenges confronting Nigeria, cannot be solved by politics as usual, but through fresh and critical thinking.

He maintained that the brand of politics without ideas that is centered on selfishness, propelled by greed, mediocrity and sycophancy must now give way, if Nigeria is to regain her greatness.

He also argued that Nigeria’s politics must be rescued from the stranglehold of the corrupt and the inept who have in the past twenty years developed audacity and sense of entitlement to rule.