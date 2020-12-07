By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The acting chairman, Board of Trustees, Tinubu Vanguard, Alhaji AbdulQadri Mohammad, has called for the emergence of visionary leaders at all levels of government to transform Nigeria.

Mohammad made the call yesterday in Abuja at the inauguration of the National Executive Committee and Board Of Trustees of the group.

Mohammad said that political parties and Nigerians should embark on the process that would throw up visionary leaders.

“Good leadership at all levels of government is key, that is why we need visionary leaders not only at federal level but also at state, local government and even ward levels to transform Nigeria.

“This is the way to go, but if we have segregated against good leadership, we will always remain where we are,” he said.

Mohammed said the inauguration of the NEC and BOT of the group was to mobilise Nigerians to have visionary leaders like Bola Tinubu to step forward at the appropriate time for leadership.

“Let me make this very clear, this is not a campaign, we are law abiding citizens and we know what the law says.

“This is just an inauguration of our Executives, so that we can start to mobilise Nigerians,” he added.

The acting BOT chairman commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his giant strides at laying the foundation for a better Nigeria.

Earlier, the Director-General, Tinubu Vanguard, Benjamin Johnny, said the group would harness the strength of grassroots network and support base of progressive minds for a better Nigeria.

He said the group which was formed in January, now has presence in 36 states and FCT and the 774 local government areas.

“We are now fully present in 36 states and the FCT, the 774 LGAs and all the wards, and I can assure you that after the inauguration of this NEC and BOT, that of states and wards will follow suit,” he said.