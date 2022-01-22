The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Saturday, paid a visit to the chairman, Senate Committee on Services and contender for the office of the APC national chairman, Senator Sani Musa (Niger East), assuring him that his services will surely be rewarded.

Tinubu’s visit is coming ahead of the February 26 national convention of the APC.

The former Lagos State governor, who is also consulting for the 2023 presidential election contest, visited Senator Musa in his Maitama, Abuja residence.

Tinubu assured Musa that the contribution he made to the party will not go in vain.

According to Tinubu, Senator Musa also known as 313, will surely be rewarded by the party following his contributions to the success of the party in 2014/2015.

Tinubu said, “The sacrifices of Distinguished Senator Mohammed Sani Musa for the All Progressives Congress in 2014/2015 will not go in vain, the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress are fully aware, Insha Allah, he will be rewarded.”

