The former governor of Lagos State and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has promised ‘banish hunger and reset Nigeria’s prosperity’ if he is elected as president in 2023.

He stated this last night when he visited Gombe State to meet with the party delegates ahead of the upcoming presidential primaries.

According to him, his mission is to ensure peace, stability and unity of the country.

The presidential hopeful observed that Nigerians irrespective of geopolitical zones are linked by a common culture and therefore prayed to God to give the nation joy and happiness so that its inhabitants can enjoy the growth and prosperity that abound in the years to come.

He explained that Nigeria stands at a vantage position to engage in meaningful ventures such as agriculture for local production, consumption and export.

Earlier in his welcome address, Gombe State governor Inuwa Yahaya described Tinubu as a prominent leader and politician par excellence who has the qualities to lead Nigeria.

“It is a known fact that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu needs no introduction anywhere in this country; he is a prominent politician par excellence and a leader exemplified”. He said.